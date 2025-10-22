403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iontra Partners With PRIME BPM To Accelerate Process Optimization And Drive Scalable Growth
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In a strategic move to enhance operational efficiency and scale with agility, Denver-based battery charging technology leader Iontra has selected PRIME BPM Software to spearhead its process optimization and continuous improvement journey.
The partnership represents a significant milestone in Iontra's evolution as it builds a future-ready process framework to support its rapid growth and innovation goals. By adopting PRIME BPM's cloud-based software, Iontra will develop a centralized process repository and establish a culture of continuous improvement focused on efficiency, scalability, and waste elimination.
Ryan Wu, Director of Operations and Analytics at Iontra, said the collaboration with PRIME BPM has been instrumental in advancing their process maturity
"PRIME BPM Software enables us to scale our processes and procedures from a collection of documents to a comprehensive, enterprise-level solution. Their platform has made what's typically a painstaking process fast, structured, and effective. We value PRIME BPM's partnership and look forward to continued collaboration as we scale our company," said Ryan Wu.
Mark Khabe, Co-Founder of PRIME BPM, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership's potential impact.
"We're delighted to partner with Iontra in their pursuit of operational excellence. With PRIME BPM Software, Iontra is well-positioned to achieve measurable process improvements and business scalability. We're excited to see how this collaboration fuels their innovation and growth," said Khabe.
This collaboration empowers Iontra to accelerate its transformation toward a data-driven, self-sustaining culture of process excellence, laying the foundation for improved performance, reduced costs, and long-term scalability.
About Iontra
Iontra is a Denver-based technology company pioneering advanced battery charging innovations. Its proprietary Charge-Control technology enhances battery life, charging speed, safety, and cold-weather performance without compromising sustainability. Iontra's solutions serve a diverse range of industries, from small devices and e-mobility to industrial equipment and energy storage systems. The company remains committed to redefining battery technology through innovation and sustainable design.
About PRIME BPM
Founded in 2005, PRIME BPM is a global leader in Business Process Management solutions. Its end-to-end suite, comprising PRIME BPM Software, BPM training, and fixed-cost process mapping services, enables organizations to map, analyze, improve, and automate processes with ease. The intuitive, cloud-based platform is designed for both business users and process experts. PRIME BPM has supported transformation initiatives for industry leaders, including Pfizer, Airbus, Coca-Cola, Vodafone, Flight Center, CBRE, and Rockwell Automation, among others.
The partnership represents a significant milestone in Iontra's evolution as it builds a future-ready process framework to support its rapid growth and innovation goals. By adopting PRIME BPM's cloud-based software, Iontra will develop a centralized process repository and establish a culture of continuous improvement focused on efficiency, scalability, and waste elimination.
Ryan Wu, Director of Operations and Analytics at Iontra, said the collaboration with PRIME BPM has been instrumental in advancing their process maturity
"PRIME BPM Software enables us to scale our processes and procedures from a collection of documents to a comprehensive, enterprise-level solution. Their platform has made what's typically a painstaking process fast, structured, and effective. We value PRIME BPM's partnership and look forward to continued collaboration as we scale our company," said Ryan Wu.
Mark Khabe, Co-Founder of PRIME BPM, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership's potential impact.
"We're delighted to partner with Iontra in their pursuit of operational excellence. With PRIME BPM Software, Iontra is well-positioned to achieve measurable process improvements and business scalability. We're excited to see how this collaboration fuels their innovation and growth," said Khabe.
This collaboration empowers Iontra to accelerate its transformation toward a data-driven, self-sustaining culture of process excellence, laying the foundation for improved performance, reduced costs, and long-term scalability.
About Iontra
Iontra is a Denver-based technology company pioneering advanced battery charging innovations. Its proprietary Charge-Control technology enhances battery life, charging speed, safety, and cold-weather performance without compromising sustainability. Iontra's solutions serve a diverse range of industries, from small devices and e-mobility to industrial equipment and energy storage systems. The company remains committed to redefining battery technology through innovation and sustainable design.
About PRIME BPM
Founded in 2005, PRIME BPM is a global leader in Business Process Management solutions. Its end-to-end suite, comprising PRIME BPM Software, BPM training, and fixed-cost process mapping services, enables organizations to map, analyze, improve, and automate processes with ease. The intuitive, cloud-based platform is designed for both business users and process experts. PRIME BPM has supported transformation initiatives for industry leaders, including Pfizer, Airbus, Coca-Cola, Vodafone, Flight Center, CBRE, and Rockwell Automation, among others.
Company:-PRIME BPM
User:- Zoe William
Email:[email protected]
Phone:-+61 2 8550 2474Url:-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment