IUCN Team Concludes Evaluation Visit To Aqaba Marine Reserve

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Oct. 22 (Petra) -- A delegation from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has wrapped up its visit to Jordan as part of the ongoing evaluation process for the nomination of the Aqaba Marine Reserve to the UNESCO World Heritage List.The expert team spent a week in Aqaba conducting extensive field visits across the reserve's sites, reviewing environmental programs and projects focused on marine conservation, sustainable ecotourism, and community engagement, according to Nasser Al-Zawaideh, Director of the Aqaba Marine Reserve.During the visit, the delegation also participated in diving activities to explore the area's rich marine biodiversity and its distinctive coral ecosystems. The experts met with representatives from governmental, private, and volunteer sectors, as well as members of the tourism industry and environmental organizations, to discuss the reserve's ongoing conservation and development efforts.Al-Zawaideh praised the collective efforts of national and local partners who contributed to the success of the visit through their cooperation, data sharing, and logistical support. He said this collaboration reflects "a strong spirit of partnership and shared responsibility toward safeguarding Aqaba's exceptional marine environment."The findings from the IUCN mission, along with the results of the ongoing technical reviews of the nomination file, will be submitted to the UNESCO World Heritage Committee for evaluation. A final decision on whether the Aqaba Marine Reserve will be inscribed on the World Heritage List is expected in July 2026.