National Golf Team Competes In Egypt International Championship

Amman, Oct. 22 (Petra) -- The Jordan national golf team is competing in the Egypt International Championship for Juniors and Women, hosted at Dreamland Golf Club in Cairo. The event, which runs until October 26, has drawn strong participation from a wide range of Arab and international teams.Representing Jordan are a group of promising young golfers, led by coach Anas Al-Omariyeen, with Jordan Golf Federation Vice President Nasser Al-Shoumli heading the delegation.Al-Shoumli said the team's participation comes as part of the federation's strategy to expand the base of young players and enhance their skills through international competition."We are proud of the remarkable progress our junior golfers have achieved," Al-Shoumli said. "Through this participation, we aim to strengthen their experience and refine their technical abilities, which will contribute to the future development of golf in Jordan."He added that the federation's efforts reflect a growing commitment to promoting golf among younger generations and to raising Jordan's profile in regional and international sporting events.The Jordan national golf team has delivered strong performances in previous Arab tournaments, and officials hope the team will continue its success on the international stage in Cairo.