Jordangermany Business Forum Highlights Economic, Trade, And Investment Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 22 (Petra) -- The Jordan–Germany Business Forum, organized by the Jordan Chamber of Commerce in Amman on Tuesday evening, brought together senior officials, business leaders, and investors from both countries to discuss ways to enhance economic, trade, and investment cooperation and explore new opportunities across multiple sectors.Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah invited German companies and business leaders to view Jordan as a strategic gateway for investment and as a key hub for reconstruction projects in Syria, highlighting the incentives and advantages offered by the Mafraq Development Zone.Qudah emphasized the need for Germany to serve as a primary entry point for Jordanian exports to the European Union. He revealed that Jordan's exports to Syria reached JD 250 million in the first half of the year, the highest in 30 years and more than four times the amount recorded during the same period last year."This growth reflects real momentum in Jordanian–Syrian economic relations," Qudah said, underscoring Jordan's emergence as a central economic player in the region.He noted the reopening of the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing between Syria and Turkey four weeks ago, now used for re-export operations, and expressed optimism about restoring Jordan's agricultural exports to Europe, which before 2014 exceeded USD 500 million annually.Qudah pointed out that Jordan's economy is experiencing a clear recovery, supported by strong performance across sectors and growing partnerships with friendly nations, particularly Germany. "The presence of the German delegation at this forum underscores the importance of our economic ties," he added.He reported that Jordan's GDP grew by 2.8% in the first half of 2025, exceeding IMF forecasts of 2.3%, and that exports rose by 8.5% through July despite regional instability. He also noted that container throughput at Aqaba Port increased by over 33%, signaling renewed activity in the transport and transit sectors, once key pillars of Jordan's economy."Jordan's economy remains resilient, adaptive, and capable of growth despite regional and global challenges," Qudah affirmed.Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh said that Jordan is working to establish a strategic partnership with Germany grounded in economic, scientific, and technological cooperation.He stressed that bilateral relations between the two countries are steadily expanding, with significant opportunities emerging across multiple sectors.Abu Ghazaleh pointed out that the trade balance between Jordan and Germany presents opportunities for improvement and that the investment climate between both sides is promising. He also highlighted Jordan's highly skilled human capital, noting that "there is one engineer for every forty Jordanians."He praised the German Jordanian University (GJU) as a successful model for transferring German educational and vocational expertise to Jordan, emphasizing plans to expand this model through technical schools and training centers to strengthen applied and vocational education.The minister also noted Jordan's progress in renewable energy, which now accounts for around 29% of total energy consumption, describing it as a major national achievement aligned with His Majesty King Abdullah II's Economic Modernization Vision aimed at achieving inclusive and sustainable growth.Abu Ghazaleh added that Jordan aspires to become a secure gateway for Syria's reconstruction and Iraq's development, given its strategic location and strong regional ties, which make it an ideal destination for German companies seeking to expand in the Middle East.He announced that the government will host a Jordan–European Investment Conference in Amman during the second quarter of 2026, the first of its kind, to showcase investment opportunities in Jordan and neighboring countries.He also revealed that the government plans to launch major investment tenders in transport and energy sectors next year, noting that the aim goes beyond economic growth to include social development, particularly in underserved regions."The investment environment in Jordan is now safer and more attractive," he said, citing recent legislative and regulatory reforms such as the 2022 Investment Law, which grants equal rights to foreign and local investors, and the establishment of competitive development zones offering high-value incentives.Abu Ghazaleh praised Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II for his continuous support of technical and vocational training programs, saying this direction helps prepare Jordanian youth to meet labor market needs.He added that the Ministry of Investment is updating the National Investment Map, set for release before year's end, to include projects and investment opportunities across all sectors. "Jordan today is striking a balance between attracting foreign investment and supporting local investors," he said. "Local success stories inspire confidence among international investors."Senator Khalil Al-Haj Tawfiq, President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, said the forum marks "a new beginning" in Jordan's relations with Germany, a country with which Jordan enjoys deep-rooted ties in various fields fostered by His Majesty King Abdullah II.He described Germany as a trusted partner and close friend and noted existing cooperation between the private sectors of both nations. "We hope this cooperation will help increase Jordanian exports to Germany, which remain modest, and attract more German investment," he said.Al-Haj Tawfiq announced plans to establish a Joint Jordanian–German Business Council between the Jordan Chamber of Commerce and the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, calling it "a cornerstone for developing bilateral economic relations."He also revealed plans to send a Jordanian business delegation to Berlin and other German cities in the coming months to promote investment opportunities and explore new trade avenues.He urged German businesses to see Jordan as a regional trade and reconstruction hub, particularly for Syria, and called for the German Embassy in Amman to serve as a key link between the two countries' private sectors.As the third vice president of the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Al-Haj Tawfiq expressed hope for "many new success stories in Jordanian–German partnerships," similar to the German Jordanian University, and encouraged German investors to participate in Jordan's upcoming strategic projects.Olaf Hoffmann, President of the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Jordan possesses all the necessary elements to serve as a regional center for European companies, commending His Majesty King Abdullah II's vision for building a stable, knowledge-based economy driven by young talent.He said Germany's long-standing partnership with Jordan is built on trust, cooperation, and mutual respect, and that Jordan's pro-business environment, tax and customs incentives, and strategic location make it an "ideal launchpad for German companies into regional markets."Hoffmann noted that his company has operated in Jordan for over 20 years, implementing major projects such as Aqaba Port and the national water network, which remain among the most advanced in the region.Despite current economic challenges, Hoffmann said Germany remains resilient as the world's third-largest exporter, sustained by new partnerships with key regional allies like Jordan."For decades, we have not only delivered equipment and technology but also built long-term relationships based on respect," Hoffmann said. "Germany needs Jordan, just as Jordan needs Germany. This partnership has become an economic and strategic necessity for both sides."He added that the forum provided participants with opportunities to connect directly with Jordanian companies and explore cooperation in sectors such as energy, water, infrastructure, construction, logistics, transport, and industrial development.Alaa Al-Halhouli, President of the German Jordanian University, presented the university's 20-year journey of cooperation with German universities and nearly 5,000 companies, offering training and employment opportunities for Jordanian students.He highlighted the GJU as a flagship model for educational collaboration, linking academic excellence with practical industry experience and fostering stronger ties between the two countries' labor markets.