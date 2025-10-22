Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Awards Yagub Eyyubov Istiglal Order - Decree

Azerbaijan Awards Yagub Eyyubov Istiglal Order - Decree


2025-10-22 05:07:24
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Azerbaijan's First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov has been awarded the "Istiglal" Order, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, Eyyubov was awarded the mentioned order for his great contributions to the socio-economic development of the country.

MENAFN22102025000187011040ID1110230957

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search