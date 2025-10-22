403
Azerbaijan Awards Yagub Eyyubov Istiglal Order - Decree
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Azerbaijan's First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov has been awarded the "Istiglal" Order, Trend reports.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, Eyyubov was awarded the mentioned order for his great contributions to the socio-economic development of the country.
