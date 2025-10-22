Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Central Bank Records Supply Exceeding Demand In Foreign Exchange Market

Azerbaijani Central Bank Records Supply Exceeding Demand In Foreign Exchange Market


2025-10-22 05:07:23
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The situation in the foreign exchange market is stable, and overall supply exceeds demand in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the statement by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The CBA noted that in the last seven months, the purchase of cash foreign currency by exchange offices exceeded its sale.

Moreover, CBA emphasized that the dollarization of resident individuals' deposits decreased by 1.8 percentage points over the past 12 months to 29 percent in September, indicating optimistic expectations regarding the exchange rate.

"The external sector indicators, which are the main factor of balance in the foreign exchange market, remain favorable. According to the State Customs Committee, the positive balance of foreign trade in the first nine months of 2025 amounted to $1.8 billion. The positive dynamics of net inflows on money orders compared to the previous year also supports the current account surplus of the balance of payments.

The CBA's forecast for the current account surplus by the end of 2025 has been slightly revised in the direction of an increase. The forecast for the current account surplus for 2026 has been left unchanged," the statement pointed out.

MENAFN22102025000187011040ID1110230956

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search