Azerbaijani Central Bank Records Supply Exceeding Demand In Foreign Exchange Market

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The situation in the foreign exchange market is stable, and overall supply exceeds demand in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the statement by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The CBA noted that in the last seven months, the purchase of cash foreign currency by exchange offices exceeded its sale.

Moreover, CBA emphasized that the dollarization of resident individuals' deposits decreased by 1.8 percentage points over the past 12 months to 29 percent in September, indicating optimistic expectations regarding the exchange rate.

"The external sector indicators, which are the main factor of balance in the foreign exchange market, remain favorable. According to the State Customs Committee, the positive balance of foreign trade in the first nine months of 2025 amounted to $1.8 billion. The positive dynamics of net inflows on money orders compared to the previous year also supports the current account surplus of the balance of payments.

The CBA's forecast for the current account surplus by the end of 2025 has been slightly revised in the direction of an increase. The forecast for the current account surplus for 2026 has been left unchanged," the statement pointed out.