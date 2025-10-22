Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Central Bank Offers Glimpse Into Energy Price Outlook

2025-10-22 05:07:22
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) expects the average price of a barrel of oil on the world market to be $64 next year, CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference held today on the interest rate corridor parameters, Trend reports.

"The average price of 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas next year is projected to be $288," he noted.

Will be updated

