403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Azerbaijani Central Bank Offers Glimpse Into Energy Price Outlook
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) expects the average price of a barrel of oil on the world market to be $64 next year, CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference held today on the interest rate corridor parameters, Trend reports.
"The average price of 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas next year is projected to be $288," he noted.
Will be updated
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment