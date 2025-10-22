Azerbaijan, Estonia Fms Hold Meetings (PHOTO)
The discussions focused on strengthening mutually beneficial political dialogue and enhancing high-level reciprocal visits. The ministers also addressed ways to deepen economic cooperation, fully leverage trade and investment potential, and expand partnerships in the digital economy, renewable energy, and connectivity.
Additionally, the talks covered the broader regional situation and the post-conflict normalization and peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, with a particular emphasis on the historic Washington Summit in August and its significant outcomes.
12:25 (GMT+4)
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met Estonian counterpart Margus Tsakhna, the publication of Azerbaijan's MFA on X page said.
