Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan, Estonia Fms Hold Meetings (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan, Estonia Fms Hold Meetings (PHOTO)


2025-10-22 05:07:15
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov held both bilateral and extended-format meetings with Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna during the latter's official visit to Baku, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on strengthening mutually beneficial political dialogue and enhancing high-level reciprocal visits. The ministers also addressed ways to deepen economic cooperation, fully leverage trade and investment potential, and expand partnerships in the digital economy, renewable energy, and connectivity.

Additionally, the talks covered the broader regional situation and the post-conflict normalization and peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, with a particular emphasis on the historic Washington Summit in August and its significant outcomes.

XXX

12:25 (GMT+4)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met Estonian counterpart Margus Tsakhna, the publication of Azerbaijan's MFA on X page said.

Will be updated









MENAFN22102025000187011040ID1110230951

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search