Karabakh's Fast-Track Reconstruction Leaves Portuguese Guest Impressed

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)I'm amazed at how quickly and efficiently the work has been done since I was here in 2021, Portuguese traveler João Paulo Peixoto told media during a visit to the city of Aghdam, Trend reports.

"I saw the plans for what they were going to implement, and now I see that everything has actually been completed. It's nice to watch the reconstruction and see that people now live here in peace," he added.

The group of travelers from eight countries - the U.S., UK, Germany, Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Ireland, and Portugal, is led by Kolja Spori, head of the ETIC (Extreme Traveler International Congress) club.

The delegation plans to travel by car along the Aghdam-Khankendi-Lachin-Shusha-Fuzuli route for two days.

In order to promote the liberated territories within the framework of 'black tourism' and demonstrate the huge construction and reconstruction work, 14 international travelers' trips to Karabakh and East Zangezur were organized by the world's leading international travelers' clubs in 2021-2025. This is the 15th trip of the same type.

In a short period of time, six cities, two settlements, and 20 villages have been built in the devastated areas of Karabakh and East Zangezur, and about 60,000 people have already settled in these places. The unique and unparalleled urban development experience in the post-conflict region of Azerbaijan results in a continuous influx of international travelers.