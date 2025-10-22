Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan, Estonia Set To Hold Another Round Of Political Consultations

Azerbaijan, Estonia Set To Hold Another Round Of Political Consultations


2025-10-22 05:07:15
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The next round of political consultations between Azerbaijan and Estonia will be held in Baku in the first half of 2026, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN22102025000187011040ID1110230948

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search