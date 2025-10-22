Student Card Insult In Khyber Sparks Outrage As School Issues Card With Jokes Instead Of Details

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A shocking incident has emerged from Shah Gai area of Khyber district, where the administration of a government primary school issued a student card containing jokes and unrelated phrases instead of the student's actual details - raising serious questions about the performance of the Education Department.

According to reports, the student card issued to a KG class pupil, Sanaullah son of Noorullah, carried irrelevant and mocking text in place of his name, father's name, and academic information. The card went viral on social media, triggering widespread public outrage.

Sources said the school administration had also charged the child Rs100 for preparing the card. School in-charge Alam Khan stated that“the child is mentally unstable,” adding that an inquiry was underway to determine who printed the card and how it was stamped and signed.

Local organization Zwan Kokikhel Ittehad and civil society members condemned the act, terming it a humiliation of the student and a serious example of administrative negligence.

They said that issuing such an insensitive card by a government institution reflects poorly on the Education Department's management and oversight.

The viral card reportedly contained inappropriate remarks in place of the student's personal details, bearing the school in-charge's official signature and seal - clear evidence of negligence.

Public and social circles have urged the District Education Officer (DEO) Khyber to immediately investigate the incident, suspend the school in-charge, and take strict action against those involved, including the printing press responsible, to prevent such unprofessional behavior in the future.