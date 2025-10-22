Militants Agree To Consider Withdrawal As Khyber Grand Jirga Continues Talks In Tirah

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The second round of negotiations between the Khyber Grand Jirga and militant groups in Tirah Valley has concluded, with both sides agreeing to continue talks and consider the militants' withdrawal from the area.

According to sources, the talks were held in Tirah Bagh, where jirga members met representatives of two different militant factions.

The jirga delegation included Malik Tajuddin, Mufti Muhammad Ijaz, Malik Razzaq Zakha Khel, Malik Tahir Khan, Malik Zair Ahmad Shah, Malik Khalid Khan, and Malik Pervez from Landi Kotal tehsil, while Jamrud tehsil was represented by Malik Salahuddin, Chairman Abdul Manan Madokhel, Malik Syed Agha Jan, and leaders of the Bara Political Alliance.

Ahrar, while the second group was affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). During the talks, jirga members conveyed a clear message to the militants, warning that if they failed to vacate the area, a military operation would become inevitable, which could result in large-scale displacement and loss of life and property among the local population. The militant groups reportedly told the jirga that they were considering withdrawing from the area to avoid harm to civilians and agreed to continue dialogue. They added that a final decision would be made after consulting their senior leadership. It is worth noting that during the first round of talks held ten days ago, the militants had presented two key demands including the enforcement of Sharia in the tribal districts.