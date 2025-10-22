Massive Attack On Kyiv: Number Of Victims Climbs To 19, Two Dead

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klychko on Telegram.

“The number of victims has risen to 19. Five of them are children. Four children and five adults have been hospitalized. The others are receiving outpatient care.”

Earlier, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported on Telegram that“as of 9:35 a.m., we already have 18 confirmed victims in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack. Four of them are children. Two people have also died.”

Zelensky: Six people killed, including two children, in massive attack on Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, two people were killed and five were injured, including a two-year-old child, as a result of a massive Russian attack in Kyiv.