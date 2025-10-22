Elderly Couple Injured In Kherson Because Of Morning Artillery Strike
“This is what the homes of Kherson residents look like today after the morning strikes,” he wrote.
According to the Head of the Regional Military Administration, Russian artillery struck the Korabelnyi district at around 5 a.m. The shelling damaged a private house and a farm building.
Prokudin said that an elderly couple, a 75-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man, were injured. They suffered blast injuries and post-concussion syndrome. Medical personnel provided them with all necessary assistance.Read also: Sybiha calls on partners to urgently provide energy support to Ukraine after massive Russian shelling
As reported by Ukrinform, 14 people were wounded in the Kherson region on October 21 as a result of Russian strikes.
Photo: Kherson Regional Military Administration
