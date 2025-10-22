Energy Facilities Damaged In Several Regions Due To Russian Attack - Ukrenergo

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, NPC Ukrenergo reported this on Facebook.

“Following a large-scale missile and drone attack on the energy infrastructure, as of this morning, emergency outages have been introduced in most regions of Ukraine. Due to equipment damaged by the enemy, the situation remains most difficult in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions. Energy facilities were also attacked, and users were left without power in other areas. Emergency repair works began immediately once the security situation allowed,” the statement reads.

In addition, due to the consequences of previous Russian shelling, on 22 October, from 16:00 to 22:00, electricity consumption limits will be applied to businesses and industrial enterprises across all regions of Ukraine.

It is noted that as of 06:00 Wednesday, electricity consumption was 1.7% higher than at the same time the previous day.

“Given the consequences of the attacks and weather conditions, there remains a need for responsible electricity consumption throughout the day. If you currently have power, please minimize the use of energy-intensive appliances,” Ukrenergo advised.

As reported earlier, during the night of 22 October, energy facilities in Kirovohrad and Odesa regions were damaged.