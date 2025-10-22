Master Classes Dedicated To Uzeyir Hajibayli Conclude

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The cycle of master classes dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the birth of the great composer, musicologist, and educator Uzeyir Hajibayli has concluded, Azernews reports.

The events were organised by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological, and Qualification Centre for Culture (MEMİM).

The project, which took place in Baku, Sumgayit, and Khyrdalan from October 8 to 18, was implemented for teachers and students of music and art schools, with support from the Azerbaijan Cultural Workers' Trade Union, as well as assistance from the Baku City Department of Culture and the Absheron-Khizi Regional Department of Culture.

On October 13, as part of the project, a cello master class was held at the 11-year music school No. 21 named after Leopold and Mstislav Rostropovich in Baku. The session was conducted by honoured artist, professor, and dean of the Faculty of Performance Arts at the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibayli, Nazmiya Abbaszadeh.

On October 14, another master class in the class of khanende (traditional vocal music) was held at the Baku Children's Art School No. 2 named after Vagif Mustafazadeh, with participation from honoured artist and associate professor at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Tayyar Bayramov.

On October 15, a master class on playing the tar was conducted at the Children's Art School No. 3 named after Said Rustamov in Sumgayit. In addition to this educational institution, teachers and students from a number of schools under the regional administration participated in the class, led by the outstanding tar player, educator, people's artist, and professor Vamig Mamedaliev.

On October 16, a master class on playing the saz was held at the 11-year music school No. 35 named after Georgy Sharoeyev in Baku. The lesson was conducted by Mubarik Aliyev, associate professor at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Dr. of Philosophy in Art Studies.

On October 17, a piano master class took place in Khyrdalan, Absheron district, at the Gara Garaev Art School, with participation from the school's director, Dr. Philosophy in Art Studies, and Professor Kyonul Huseynova.

On the same day, another master class on the clarinet was organised at the Baku Children's Music School No. 33.

The session, led by the chief instructor at the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibayli, Anar Mammadov, featured performances by students from a number of Baku's music schools, performing works by Azerbaijani and international composers.

On the final day of the project, October 18, a dance master class was held at the Central Art School named after Gara Garayev in Baku, with participation from the People's Artist, choreographer, and artistic director of the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble, Rufat Khalilzade. This class attracted interest from young talents studying in the dance speciality.

On the same day, another vocal master class took place at the Baku Children's Art School No. 2 named after Vagif Mustafazadeh, conducted by honoured artist and chief instructor at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Zemfira Ismayilova.

At the beginning of the master classes, the heads of MEMIM departments, Dr. Philosophy in Art Studies, associate professor Jamila Mirzoyeva, Honoured Cultural Worker Lala Karimova, centre specialist Leyla Rzayeva, and head of the cultural institutions sector at the Absheron-Khizi Regional Department of Culture, Zaur Jafarov, spoke about the special importance of the project in developing the talents of children and youth.

It was emphasised that the master classes were dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the birth of the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli for a reason. Uzeyir bay, as an outstanding organiser of education, made exceptional contributions to the establishment and development of music education in Azerbaijan. At all of the master classes, renowned specialists offered valuable advice to children, youth, and teachers, which is very helpful for their professional growth and future activities.

The master classes were held at music and art schools with the aim of adapting the educational process to the requirements of specialised programs, enhancing the professionalism of teachers, and enriching the knowledge and skills of students.

The master classes covered 12 specialities, including tar, kamancha, saz, balaban, kanun, khanende vocal art, piano, violin, cello, clarinet, vocal singing, and choreography.

