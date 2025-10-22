'Wind Of Culture' Project Launched In Garabagh Region

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The project "Wind of Culture" has been launched in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region, Azernews reports.

The event was organised by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological, and Qualification Centre for Culture (MEMİM), with the support of the Garabagh Regional Department of Culture.

MEMİM held a meeting with the Honoured Artist, performer, and educator Aqil Malikov, held at the Faculty of Arts of the Garabagh University in the city of Khankandi, as part of the "Master's Friend" project.

The Dean of the Faculty, composer Turkar Gasimzade, thanked the organisers of the project, stressing the importance of such events for students.

In his speech, MEMİM Acting Director, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies, Associate Professor Vugar Humbatov, highlighted the revival and development of cultural life in Garabagh, thanking the guest of the project, Aqil Malikov, for his participation.

The meeting was moderated by MEMİM staff member Laman Ayyubova. Aqil Malikov discussed topics such as classical schools of Azerbaijani musical art, the proper selection of ghazals for performance in various mughams and dastgahs, and professional training for the youth.

During the interactive meeting, students of the Faculty of Arts, Khadija Ismayilova performed "Mahur-Khindi," while Ismayil Ismayilov performed the mugham "Rakhab." They were accompanied by faculty teachers Bahruz Zeynalov on the tar, Farid Babayev on the kamancha, and student Ilgar Suleymanli on the naghara.

Honoured Artists Sabuhi Ibayev, Fehruz Mammadov (Sakhavat), and Ehtiram Huseynov, along with singer Sabina Arabli, added colour to the event with their engaging performances.

At the end, Aqil Malikov answered questions that were of interest to the audience. The meeting, which included the teaching staff and students of the Garabagh University, was a great success.

