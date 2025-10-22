Pashinyan Thanks President Ilham Aliyev For Lifting Transit Restrictions Toward Armenia

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the decision to lift restrictions on the transit of goods through Azerbaijan toward Armenia, Azernews reports.

Pashinyan made the remarks during his speech at the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum.

“In order to contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and beyond, based on the principle of respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and jurisdiction of states, we proceed from principles that provide for unhindered communication between the main part of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of the Republic of Armenia, as well as mutual benefits for the international and internal transit of the Republic of Armenia,” Pashinyan said.

The Armenian Prime Minister acknowledged Baku's step as an important development.

“President Ilham Aliyev recently announced the lifting of transit restrictions on goods passing through the territory of Azerbaijan in the direction of Armenia. This is an extremely important statement, and I would like to express my deep gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan for this decision and welcome this statement,” he noted.

It should be recalled that on October 21, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, in a joint press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, highlighted that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation.

“I must also say that Azerbaijan has lifted restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that have existed since the occupation. The first such transit was a cargo of grain from Kazakhstan to Armenia. I think this is also a good indicator that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia exists not only on paper, but also in practice,” President Ilham Aliyev stated.