Hosted By The Global Computing Consortium (GCC), The 2025 Global Computing Conference (CGC2025) Is Set To Explore New Opportunities In The AI And Computing Industries

On November 7-8, 2025, the 2025 Global Computing Conference (CGC2025), hosted by the Global Computing Consortium (GCC), will kick off at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center (Futian). At a critical stage where AI computing has become the core engine of the digital economy, this grand event, themed "Building a New Foundation, Empowering New Energy, Embracing New Opportunities in AI," has become the focus of the global computing industry. The conference will innovatively adopt a "1+N+1" panoramic model, not only concentrating on the release of development research reports covering multiple global regions and over 20 hard-core achievements such as various technical standards, but also gathering over 600 representatives from industry, academia, and research to explore industry directions. Six sub-forums will focus precisely on cutting-edge areas such as intelligent computing, embodied intelligence, CloudDevice & AI Agent, liquid cooling technology, confidential computing, and AI cloud operating systems. The "GCC Annual Thematic Exhibition Area" will break the traditional exhibition model, showcasing the alliance's core business progress on "New Architecture, New Standards, New Ecology," while also featuring a CloudDevice XR interactive experience zone, multiple robot interactions, hands-on intelligent computing coding, and an AI smart massage chair relaxation area, creating a comprehensive conference experience of "listening to trends, achieving results, drilling into technology, and engaging interactively," providing a multi-dimensional platform for breakthroughs in the AI and computing-driven industrial transformation.







Overseeing the entire chain of "main forum + sub-forums + exhibition area," CGC2025 constructs a new ecosystem for the global computing industry. The main forum of the 2025 Global Computing Conference (CGC2025) will focus on three core aspects: "Industry Trend Analysis, Core Achievement Releases, and Practical Applications." It aims to provide "valuable and useful" outputs for the industry through a "core sharing + all-region interaction" format, exploring new directions for the global computing industry's development. Research reports on industry development covering multiple global regions (including Southeast Asia, Central Asia, etc.), cutting-edge industry research results on computing economy/intelligent computing heterogeneous computing, hard-core technical standards such as confidential computing/liquid cooling technology/new generation BIOS, as well as the "2025 Global Computing Industry Application Case Compilation" will be concentrated and released, providing enterprises with trend references and practical templates. From AI-native computing infrastructure, integrated computing solutions, ultra-node interconnection technology, to AI smart cabinet technology solutions, extending to application scenarios in key fields such as finance and telecommunications, the conference will dissect the AI evolution path of the computing industry throughout the entire chain, allowing participants to clearly grasp the logic of technology and industry integration. At that time, members of the GCC Council and the Strategic Advisory Committee (SAC) will be invited to attend, and more than ten industry leaders will share their cutting-edge insights on stage. This conference is expected to attract over 600 relevant individuals, including core leaders from the global computing field, representatives of leading enterprises, core ecological partners, developer communities, university research experts, and authoritative media.

If the main forum serves as a "panorama of the industry," the six sub-forums act as "microscopes for vertical fields"-each session focuses on a core track, inviting industry leaders, research experts, and representatives from specific sectors to discuss pressing issues at the forefront of the industry, allowing participants with different needs to find "tailored solutions."

Promoting production through conferences and fostering innovation through exhibitions, the conference has become a key platform for breakthroughs in the transformation of computing power in the AI era. Among them, the Intelligent Computing sub-forum will focus on breakthroughs in intelligent computing technology and the application of solutions. It will invite authoritative standardization research experts from China to interpret the construction of the AI standards system, while leading AI technology organizations will reveal key technologies such as domestic computing optimization and low-precision computing. Leading industry enterprises will share how intelligent computing services support in-depth industrial development and provide intelligent computing solutions, covering the entire chain from "standards to technology to industry," transforming advanced technologies into competitive product advantages and aiding successful solution applications.

The Embodied Intelligence sub-forum, focusing on "human-machine collaboration and industrial intelligence," will discuss topics such as "the implementation path of embodied AI in intelligent manufacturing," "reinforcement learning empowering industrial decision-making," and "technical breakthroughs in edge embodied control systems," addressing the challenges of "perception-decision-execution" collaboration, suitable for practitioners in industrial manufacturing and robotics.

The Liquid Cooling Zero Action sub-forum will revolve around the "Liquid Cooling Room Deployment Zero Waiting and Zero Failure" joint action plan, focusing on solving issues related to slow entry due to fluid compatibility and frequent failures. It will summarize actions, interpret testing plans, and release inspection checklists, allowing companies and vendors to share experiences and promote solutions, providing a guide for low-carbon transformation of computing centers with "standards, cases, and certifications."

Additionally, the CloudDevice Committee sub-forum will focus on how cloud terminals and AI empower innovative applications across various industries. The Confidential Computing sub-forum will build a communication platform for the AI field, promoting the implementation of confidential computing technologies to ensure the security of AI data and models. The AI Cloud Operating System sub-forum will focus on the internet of computing power in the AI domain, discussing the technical practices and application implementations surrounding the "model application - orchestration and scheduling - inference training - resource management" system. The six specialized sessions do not overlap but mutually support each other, forming a complete technical loop of "computing infrastructure - technological innovation - scenario implementation." Whether it be technical challenges, standard references, or scenario adaptations, participants can find relevant insights.

Merging leisure with technology, the conference aims to create a warm and in-depth annual industry networking event. In addition to professional forums, during the 2025 Consumer Electronics Innovation Conference (CEIC2025), the alliance will also create the "GCC Annual Thematic Exhibition Area"-breaking the traditional exhibition model of "just looking and not moving" by incorporating "GCC business displays + immersive interactions + thoughtful leisure services + exhibition point gifts," clearly presenting the core business progress and standard layout achievements of GCC's "new architectural consensus, new standard construction, and new ecological development." It will also retain fun interactive experiences-setting up multiple experience points such as the "CloudDevice XR Interactive Experience Zone," "Embodied Intelligence Robot Interaction Area," and "Intelligent Computing Mini Development Laboratory."

Furthermore, to enhance participants' experience while "listening to insights and engaging with technology," the exhibition area will feature an "AI Smart Massage Chair Relaxation Experience" and 3,000 interactive surprise gifts, truly transforming the "professional exhibition" into a fun and substantial "annual industry carnival."

At this critical moment of industry transformation driven by the explosion of AI computing power, the 2025 Global Computing Conference (hosted by GCC) will focus on the actual needs of global industry development through a model of "guiding direction with the main forum, solving problems with sub-forums, and strengthening experience with exhibition areas."

