Kuwait Crude Oil Up 55 Cents To USD 63.07 Pb - KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil price edged 55 cents higher during Tuesday's trading to reach USD 63.07 per barrel (pb) compared with USD 62.52 pb last Friday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Wednesday.
Globally, brent futures rose by 31 cents to USD 61.32 pb and West Texas Intermediate climbed up by 30 cents to USD 57.82 pb. (end)
