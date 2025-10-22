Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amiri Diwan Mourns Demise Of Sheikh Ali Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah

Amiri Diwan Mourns Demise Of Sheikh Ali Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah


2025-10-22 05:04:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Wednesday mourned the passing of Sheikh Ali Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at the age of 75.
The funeral service is scheduled to take place Wednesday afternoon. (end)
aai


MENAFN22102025000071011013ID1110230877

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search