403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amiri Diwan Mourns Demise Of Sheikh Ali Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Wednesday mourned the passing of Sheikh Ali Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at the age of 75.
The funeral service is scheduled to take place Wednesday afternoon. (end)
aai
The funeral service is scheduled to take place Wednesday afternoon. (end)
aai
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment