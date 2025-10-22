US President Trump Dials Modi, Extends Diwali Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump, at The White House. File photo

New Delhi- US President Donald Trump extended Diwali greetings in a phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said he expected that both India and the US continue to“illuminate” the world with hope and stand united against terrorism.

The phone conversation, initiated by the US president, came days after he claimed that PM Modi told him that India would stop buying Russian crude oil. Following Trump's comments, India suggested that there was no such conversation.

“Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings. On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms,” Modi said on X on Wednesday.

It was the third publicly known phone call between Modi and Trump since September 16, amid the continuing strain in India-US relations over Washington slapping 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent levy for New Delhi's procurement of Russian oil.

On Tuesday night, Trump hosted a Diwali celebration that was attended by Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra and several prominent Indian-origin business leaders.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Trump repeated his claim that India will not buy crude oil from Russia.

The US president described PM Modi as a“great leader” and a“friend”, and also referred to his trade-focused diplomacy to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan.

The relations between New Delhi and Washington have been reeling under severe stress after Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India.