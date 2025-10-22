Two Injured as Trucks Collide on Highway in South Kashmir

Srinagar- Traffic movement was slowed down for some time on the Srinagar-Jammu highway on Wednesday morning after two trucks collided near Lethpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, leaving two persons injured.

Official sources said that the accident occurred when a speeding truck rammed into another truck that was crossing the road on the highway. The impact of the collision was severe, causing one of the trucks, which was loaded with rice sacks, to overturn on the road.

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage in the mishap, and debris scattered across one of the two tubes of the highway, leading to a traffic slowdown in the busy stretch. Commuters faced congestion as police and local volunteers worked to clear the route.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons who were on board the trucks sustained injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition was reported to be stable, reported news agency KNO.

Police teams reached the spot soon after the incident and launched efforts to remove the damaged vehicles from the carriageway. Traffic movement was restored after both trucks were cleared from the road.

Authorities have advised drivers to adhere to speed limits, particularly on busy sections of the Srinagar-Anantnag highway where heavy vehicular movement is common.

Student critically injured in Bandipora accident