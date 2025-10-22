403
Kushner Is Optimistic Over Hamas' Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Hamas seems to be genuinely attempting to honor the US-mediated Gaza agreement with Israel, according to Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.
In an interview, which aired on Sunday, Kushner, a central figure in facilitating the ceasefire, was asked about Hamas' sincerity in fulfilling its commitments, particularly regarding the return of Israeli hostages. He confirmed that, based on information from mediators, the group has shown efforts to adhere to the terms.
Kushner added that while the situation could change at any time, the current indications are that Hamas is working towards fulfilling its obligations.
"As far as we’ve seen from what’s being conveyed to us from the mediators, they are so far. That could break down at any minute, but right now, we have seen them looking to honor their agreement,” Kushner remarked.
However, Hamas has not yet returned all the deceased hostages to Israel, citing difficulty in locating them due to the extensive damage caused by Israeli military actions in Gaza. In contrast, Israel has accused Hamas of deliberately stalling the exchange process.
Kushner further emphasized the role of the US in urging both parties to accelerate the exchange process and avoid blaming one another for any setbacks.
"Washington has been actively working to speed up the exchange and 'push both sides to be proactive… instead of blaming each other for breakdowns,'" Kushner explained.
Kushner, along with another prominent mediator, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, arrived in Israel on Monday to discuss the next steps for implementing the Gaza ceasefire agreement.
