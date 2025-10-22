(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

22 October 2025





Company Announcement No 83/2025

Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S





Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes breakdown of debtors as of Friday 17 October 2025. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on.





Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

