Smart Buildings (Nonresidential Buildings) Market Expanding With $125.7 Billion At 12.8% CAGR By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Smart Buildings (Nonresidential Buildings) Market From 2024 To 2029?The market size for smart buildings, also known as nonresidential buildings, has experienced accelerated growth over the past few years. The market's value is predicted to surge from $69.94 billion in 2024 to $77.67 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include robust economic expansion in emergent markets, low interest rates, enhanced internet penetration, supportive government policies, and advancements in technology.

The market size of smart buildings (nonresidential buildings) is projected to experience swift growth in the coming years. It is set to expand to $125.7 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The projected growth during this period is due to factors such as increasing urbanization, the rise of IoT and smart cities, and a growing demand. Key trends for this period will be the use of artificial intelligence and robotics in construction, utilizing predictive analytics to enhance risk assessments and lower costs, adopting IoT technologies for better operational efficiency, investing in security measures to protect consumers, implementing smart switches and displays for a seamless user experience, using green construction and energy-efficient methods to create eco-friendly smart nonresidential buildings, incorporating living or green roofs to improve efficiency of the green buildings and using low-emittance windows or smart glasses for enhanced functionality of green commercial spaces.

Download a free sample of the smart buildings (nonresidential buildings) market report:



What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Smart Buildings (Nonresidential Buildings) Market?

The push towards automation via IoT technology is the key driver for the smart building (non-residential) market. This technology allows for the transmission and receipt of data through a network of sensors, appliances, and meters within these buildings. Such IoT connected sensors and devices enhance the efficiency of appliances in the building, resulting in safer, sustainable, and more effective operations. For instance, some IoT-enabled sensors have the ability to independently control the lighting system, detecting occupancy in a room, a feature that uniquely characterizes a smart building. Consequently, the rising adoption of IoT technology propels the growth of the smart building market. The commercial smart building sector, for instance, anticipates growing its installed base of interconnected devices from 1.7 billion in 2020 to nearly 3 billion by 2025, symbolizing a CAGR of 10.8%. Hence, the heightened usage of IoT devices in smart buildings escalates the growth of the smart building (non-residential) market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Smart Buildings (Nonresidential Buildings) Market?

Major players in the Smart Buildings (Nonresidential Buildings) include:

. China State Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.

. VINCI

. Bechtel Corporation

. Skanska AB

. Turner Construction Company

. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

. The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

. PCL Construction

. AECOM

. BESIX Group

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Smart Buildings (Nonresidential Buildings) Industry?

The utilization of 5G technology is becoming increasingly popular in the smart building (non-residential) market. This upcoming cellular technology is aimed at reducing the communication time between devices over a wireless network. Its introduction in smart buildings will significantly augment the performance of wireless edge devices, thereby providing enriched multimedia experiences. Further, 5G is also expected to elevate security check applications in commercial buildings. In the case of smart hospital buildings, 5G implementation is predicted to enhance wayfinding, thereby facilitating smart wheelchairs and beds to transport immobile patients. Mobile operators are likely to invest in excess of $600 billion into their 5G networks from 2022 to 2025. The factory has been manufacturing advanced antenna system radios to speed up 5G deployments. The adoption of 5G technology is slated to bolster connectivity in smart buildings, thus creating a trend that is seeing immense capital investment from the key players in the smart building (non-residential) market.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Smart Buildings (Nonresidential Buildings) Market Segments

The smart buildings (nonresidential buildings) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Automation Type: Intelligent Security System, Building Energy Management System, Infrastructure Management System, Network Management System

2) By Product Type: Institutional Buildings, Commercial Buildings

3) By Type: New Constructions, Remodeling Projects

4) By Application: Government, Airports, Hospitals, Institutes Manufacturing & Industrial facilities, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Intelligent Security System: Access Control Systems, Video Surveillance Systems, Intrusion Detection Systems

2) By Building Energy Management System (BEMS): HVAC Control Systems, Lighting Control Systems, Energy Monitoring and Optimization Tools

3) By Infrastructure Management System: Facility Management Software, Asset Tracking and Management Tools, Maintenance Management Systems

4) By Network Management System: Network Monitoring and Performance Management, Data Center Management Tools, Cloud-Based Management Solutions

View the full smart buildings (nonresidential buildings) market report:



Which Regions Are Dominating The Smart Buildings (Nonresidential Buildings) Market Landscape?

In 2024, the most prominent region in the smart buildings (non-residential buildings) landscape was Asia-Pacific. The fastest projected growth, however, is expected to come from South America. The report on the smart buildings (nonresidential buildings) market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Smart Buildings (Nonresidential Buildings) Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Building Material And Garden Equipment And Supplies Dealers Global Market Report 2025

report/building-material-and-garden-equipment-and-supplies-dealers-global-market-report

Real Estate Rental Global Market Report 2025

report/real-estate-rental-global-market-report

5G Services Global Market Report 2025

report/5g-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "