Demand For Smart Apartments Market Is Forecasted To Reach A Value Of US $6.69 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Large Will The Smart Apartments Market Be By 2025?The market size for smart apartments has expanded quickly in the past few years. The projection is that it will increase from $3.61 billion in 2024 to $4.16 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The substantial growth in the historic period is due to factors such as urbanisation and housing trends, emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability, heightened consumer expectations, and concerns regarding security and safety, along with property value enhancement.

In the upcoming years, the market size of smart apartments is projected to experience a swift expansion. The growth is estimated to reach $6.69 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. This surge during the prediction period can be credited to factors like older population and accessibility, incorporation with smart cities, wellness and health technologies, and the concept of remote working and home automation along with smart home as a service (SHAAS). Throughout the forecast phase, prominent trends may comprise IoT connectivity and interoperability, sound parking solutions, emphasis on data protection and privacy, effective waste management systems, as well as community engagement platforms.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Smart Apartments Market Landscape?

The escalation in the use of IoT (Internet of Things) gadgets in all facets of everyday life propels the growth of the smart apartment market. IoT involves the transfer and receipt of data through various sensors, appliances, and meters. These IoT-enabled sensors and devices enhance the performance of appliances in smart apartments, making them more efficient, sustainable, and safe. For instance, certain IoT-enabled sensors can automatically switch on lights upon detecting presence in a room, thus lending a unique feature to smart apartments. Therefore, the growing adoption of IoT technology bolsters the expansion of the smart apartment market. As an example, overall enterprise IoT spending surged by 21.5% in 2022, hitting the $201 billion mark. Consequently, the amplified demand for IoT gadgets that simplify lifestyle further catalyzes the growth of the smart apartments market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Smart Apartments Market?

Major players in the Smart Apartments include:

. Amazon Inc.

. Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

. Apple Inc.

. Google LLC

. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

. Honeywell International Inc.

. Lennar Corporation

. Schneider Electric SE

. August Home

. Asea Brown Boveri Ltd Ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Smart Apartments Market?

The trend of utilizing apartments as a service (AaaS) is revolutionizing the smart apartment industry. Within the AaaS framework, fully equipped smart apartments are leased for varying lengths, from very short to extended durations. This presents a cost-efficient alternative for tenants aiming to reside in a smart apartment. By employing this service, rental operators can optimize their operations and expenses, thereby enhancing the tenant's experience and unearthing new income sources for the proprietor. For example, property management software provider Entrata based in the USA, recorded that nearly 57% of apartment renters in the United States would willingly pay an extra $20 per month on rent, provided the apartment is fitted with smart technology.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Smart Apartments Market

The smart apartments market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Building Management System (BMS), Heating, Ventilating, And Air Conditioning (HVAC), Lighting Control, Security And Access Control, Emergency Alarm And Evacuation System, Audio And Visual Effects

2) By Technology: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GSM/GPRS, RFID, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Residential, Hotel, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Building Management System (BMS): Energy Management, Water Management, Fire Safety Management, Security Management

2) By Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning (HVAC): Smart Thermostats, Smart Vents, Zoning Systems

3) By Lighting Control: Smart Bulbs, Dimming Systems, Motion Sensors

4) By Security and Access Control: Smart Locks, Surveillance Cameras, Alarm Systems

5) By Emergency Alarm and Evacuation System: Fire Alarms, Emergency Lighting, Evacuation Management Systems

6) By Audio And Visual Effects: Home Theater Systems, Multi-Room Audio Systems, Smart TVs

Smart Apartments Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the smart apartments market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. It's projected that Africa will experience the most rapid growth in this market throughout the forecast period. The report includes an evaluation of several regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

