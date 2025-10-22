Roofing Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, And Forecast Insights

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Roofing Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?The size of the roofing market has been on a consistent increase in recent years. The market, evaluated at $296.21 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $306 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. Growth observed during the historic period is a result of factors like expansion in construction and real estate, urban development patterns, climatic and weather circumstances, evolving architectural trends, and requirements for maintenance and replacements.

Stable expansion is anticipated in the roofing market size over the next few years, reaching a significant $353 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate of 3.6%. This expansion during the forecast period can be ascribed to factors like adherence to sustainable and eco-friendly methods, robustness towards severe weather conditions, advancements in roofing materials, mandates for energy efficiency, and government laws and construction standards. Predominant tendencies during this period comprise customization and aesthetic shifts in roof design, incorporation of environmentally-friendly roofing techniques, a move towards lightweight and modular roofing solutions, focus on weather-resistant coatings and sealants, as well as technological incorporation in roofing installation and upkeep.

Download a free sample of the roofing market report:



What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Roofing Market?

The accelerated progress in infrastructure development is anticipated to drive the expansion of the roofing market. Infrastructure, in this context, pertains to the erection of tangible structures such as roads, highways, sewage systems, and bridges. It is imperative to include roofing in every construction project as it safeguards the construction against varied weather conditions like rain, snow, wind, sunlight, and extreme temperatures. To illustrate, TST Europe AG, a Swiss machinery components manufacturer, reported in June 2024 that the total spending on infrastructure construction in the United States escalated by 7.4% from $1.84 trillion in 2022 to $1.98 trillion in 2023. As a result, this surge in infrastructure development is propelling the growth of the roofing market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Roofing Market?

Major players in the Roofing include:

. Hindalco Industries Ltd.

. ABC Roofing Company Inc.

. Owens Corning

. Carlisle Companies Inc.

. Etex SA

. GAF Materials Corporation

. CertainTeed Corporation

. BMI Group Services GmbH

. Atlas Roofing Corporation

. Tamko Building Products Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Roofing Sector?

Technological advancements have become the definitive trend in the roofing market. Leading companies in this sector are concentrating on novel tech solutions to maintain their market growth. An example of this in action is GAF, an American company specializing in solar roofing. In January 2022, they introduced a new product referred to as Timberline Solar, utilizing cutting-edge solar roof tech. Its purpose is to harness solar energy, which can then be used for domestic consumption. This product not only offers simple installation but is also incredibly cost-effective. This showcases that solar roofing embodies the future of renewable energy, with Timberline Solar being a revolutionary product in this market.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Roofing Market Growth

The roofing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Flat Roof, Slope Roof

2) By Roofing Material: Bituminous Roofing, Metal Roofing, Tile Roofing, Other Roofing Materials

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Non-Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Flat Roof: Built-Up roofing (BUR), Modified Bitumen Roofing, Single-Ply Roofing (TPO, PVC, EPDM)

2) By Slope Roof: Asphalt Shingles, Metal Roofing, Tile Roofing, Wood Shakes And Shingles, Slate Roofing

View the full roofing market report:



Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Roofing Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Roofing market saw Asia-Pacific as its leading region. The forecast suggests a growth in this region. The market report includes data on regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Roofing Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Independent Artists And Performing Art Companies Global Market 2025 2025

report/independent-artists-and-performing-art-companies-global-market

Marble Global Market Report 2025

report/marble-global-market-report

Homeware Global Market Report 2025

report/homeware-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "