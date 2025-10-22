Roads And Highways Industry Report: Competitive Landscape And Future Prospects

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Roads And Highways Market?The size of the roads and highways market has seen a consistent rise over the past few years. It is projected to increase from a market worth of $682.01 billion in 2024 to $702.1 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. This escalation in the historical period can be linked to aspects such as urbanization and population increases, economic progression, evolving tourism and travel behavior, growth of trade and commerce, and population mobility.

The size of the roads and highways market is projected to increase steadily over the next several years, reaching a value of $844.92 billion in 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The anticipated growth during this period can be linked to the use of smart transportation solutions, sustainable and eco-friendly infrastructure, resilience of infrastructure, increased popularity of Electric Vehicles (EVs), and the incorporation of autonomous vehicles. Significant trends expected during this period encompass public-private collaborations, the inclusion of smart infrastructure and technological advancements, concentration on sustainable and environmentally friendly measures, usage of cutting-edge materials, and a greater focus on safety protocols.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Roads And Highways Market?

The escalation in vehicle production is anticipated to spur the expansion of the roads and highways sector. Vehicle production is defined as the large-scale creation of identical models intended for public sale. A significant proportion of drivers appreciate driving on highways, for these are typically long, straightforward paths that link various locations, thereby making commute easier. Furthermore, commuting via highway contributes to fuel economy by reducing the distance between towns and cities. To illustrate, the International Council on Clean Transportation, a non-profit organization based in the U.S., reported in January 2024 that since the third quarter of 2021, sales of electric vehicles (EVs) have been on a consistent rise each quarter. The proportion of total light-duty vehicle sales attributed to EVs has leapfrogged from roughly 3% in the first quarter of 2021 to beyond 10% by the third quarter of 2023. Hence, this upsurge in vehicle production acts as a catalyst in propelling the growth of the roads and highways market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Roads And Highways Market?

Major players in the Roads And Highways include:

. China Communications Construction Company Ltd.

. Vinci SA

. Bouygues SA

. ACS Group

. CRH plc

. Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

. STRABAG SE

. Tata Projects

. Bechtel Corporation

. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Roads And Highways Industry?

Innovations in technology have become a significant trend gaining traction in the roads and highways sector. Preeminent corporations in this market are concentrating on integrating advanced technology to fortify their market dominance. For example, in February 2023, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, a department under the Indian Central Government, introduced Skye UTM, an unmanned traffic management program that accelerates highway construction, tracks severe traffic incidents, and oversees real-time traffic surveillance. Skye UTM is a cloud-powered system tasked with air traffic management, connecting manned and unmanned flights. Skye UTM is the most advanced and indigenous aerial traffic management platform, offering situational awareness, independent navigation, risk evaluation, and traffic management to all drone and additional aerial mobility operators across the airspace.

What Segments Are Covered In The Roads And Highways Market Report?

The roads and highways market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Types: Road construction and maintenance, Highway construction and maintenance

2) By Technology: Intelligent transport management system, Intelligent traffic management system, Communication system, Monitoring System, Other Technologies

3) By End Use: First-class roads, Substandard roads, Highways, Second-class roads, Third-class roads

Subsegments:

1) By Road Construction And Maintenance: Asphalt Paving, Concrete Paving, Road Marking And Signage, Surface treatment, Drainage And Erosion Control

2) By Highway Construction And Maintenance: Highway Paving, Bridge Construction And Maintenance, Guardrail Installation, Traffic Management Systems, Highway Signage And Lighting

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Roads And Highways Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for roads and highways. With a projection for the highest growth rate, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the speediest expanding region in the roads and highways global market report during the forecast period. This report discusses all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

