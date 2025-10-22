Prince Andrew Has Not Paid Rent On Royal Lodge For Two Decades Lease Requires Just 'One Peppercorn' Annually

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prince Andrew has not paid rent on Royal Lodge, his grace-and-favour mansion on the Windsor Estate, for two decades, according to a copy of the leasehold agreement obtained by The Times.

The lease agreement for the 30-room estate, which Andrew and his family are entitled to occupy until 2078, reveals that the prince has paid just“one peppercorn” (if demanded) in rent per year since 2003.

The prince has paid £1 million for the lease, plus at least £7.5 million for refurbishments completed in 2005. This confirms that he would only pay the previously understood“notional rent” of £260,000 per year if he failed to complete the refurbishment works.

The revelation puts increased pressure on Prince Andrew to vacate the seven-bedroom mansion, described as his“last status symbol” after being cut off from the British royal family over sexual abuse accusations.

Can the prince be asked to vacate?

The agreement also mentions a clause stating that if Prince Andrew were to give up the lease before 2028 (25 years after the agreement began), the Crown Estate, which manages Crown properties for the benefit of the taxpayer, would be required to pay him around £558,000 as a“compensatory sum.”

The details of the almost negligible rent explain how Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, have been able to afford to remain living in the mansion.

The Royal Lodge

Andrew's financial situation is under increased scrutiny, particularly after the King cut his £1 million annual allowance last year, leaving his only declared income as a £20,000 naval pension. However, questions remain over how he funds his estimated £3 million-per-year security bill.

King Charles has reportedly been trying to persuade Andrew to give up Royal Lodge and instead move into a more modest, four-bedroom Frogmore Cottage inside the Windsor security cordon. The Royal Lodge, by contrast, is a sprawling estate covering 40 hectares and includes six staff cottages and a“police suite” for security officers.

The Times reported that Andrew cannot be removed by legal force until 2078 because an“iron-clad” leasehold agreement protects him.

Why was Prince Andrew cut off from the British royal family?

On Friday, 17 October, Prince Andrew was forced to relinquish all his titles, including the Duke of York and Knight of the Garter, after his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein threatened to overshadow the reign of his brother, the King.

Andrew is also facing allegations of asking a royal protection officer to“dig up dirt” on his sexual abuse accuser, Virginia Giuffr -claims that he has categorically denied.

In allegations made in US court documents, Giuffre claimed that Andrew took part in an orgy with girls who were young and did not speak English well. She also named Jeffrey Epstein for trafficking and abusing her at the age of 16, The Guardian reported.

She alleged that powerful men - including Prince Andrew- exploited her.

Giuffre said the prince sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was under the age of 18.

The Queen Mother previously occupied the Royal Lodge until her death, after which Andrew expressed interest in moving into the property.