Ashes 2025: Ricky Ponting Urges England To Adopt Aggressive Approach For Victory

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting thinks England's aggressive approach could give them an edge in the upcoming Ashes. He believes this style is crucial for England to succeed in Australia. Ponting also believes England will get a great chance to make a fast start in the series opener. The cricket world is buzzing with anticipation as Australia hosts England in the highly anticipated five-match Ashes series starting on November 21. This series will significantly impact the ICC World Test Championship standings, making it a crucial milestone in the ongoing cycle.

While Australia will enter the series as favourites based purely on the fact they haven't lost a series on home soil since 2011 and have held on to the Ashes urn since 2018, England will travel Down Under full of confidence after they were able to draw the most recent series against the Aussies at home in 2023.

Early Momentum Crucial, Says Ponting

"They will come here well prepared. They'll have a good team, I think, to compete in Australia. The ultra-aggressive nature of the way they play, I think, it's only ever been designed to stand up and beat Australia in Australia. That's the reason that they're playing this brand is they know that they'll have to play that way in Australia to win," Ponting said as quoted from ICC.

"Now they've only won four Test matches in Australia this century. So they are going to have to turn history on its head to win a series here. Australia will start as favourites, you know, and what's said in the press and leading up doesn't matter one bit. It's what you, it's how you turn up and how you're ready to play for that first morning in Perth and that can sometimes dictate the way the whole series goes," he added.

"You've to make sure you're ready for that first half an hour or first hour of the first Test match and try and sort of set the momentum in your favour there and then," he concluded.

Australia's Injury Woes Mount Ahead of Ashes

Australia's Ashes preparations have been hit by a wave of injuries, leaving the team scrambling for solutions. As the first ball of Ashes at home at Perth awaits Australia, they face a serious trouble with their skipper Pat Cummins likely to miss the first Test due to back stress issues.

Since the tour to the Windies, the Australian skipper has not bowled in nets, putting himself in serious doubt.

Also, all-rounders Cameron Green (back surgery) and Beau Webster (ankle issues) are battling their own concerns and will have to race against time to present themselves as viable pace options at home.

