BIG: Trump Calls PM Modi To Extend Diwali Greetings, Talks On Ties And Trades

In a surprise diplomatic gesture, US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey Diwali greetings. The leaders reportedly discussed strengthening India-US ties, trade cooperation, and energy partnerships amid ongoing talks over Russian oil and defence deals. The call marks a positive tone in bilateral relations ahead of year-end summits.

