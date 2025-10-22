Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

BIG: Trump Calls PM Modi To Extend Diwali Greetings, Talks On Ties And Trades


2025-10-22 05:00:55
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

In a surprise diplomatic gesture, US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey Diwali greetings. The leaders reportedly discussed strengthening India-US ties, trade cooperation, and energy partnerships amid ongoing talks over Russian oil and defence deals. The call marks a positive tone in bilateral relations ahead of year-end summits.

MENAFN22102025007385015968ID1110230812

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search