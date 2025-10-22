Diwali Tragedy In Cuttack: Firecracker-Laden Bike Bursts Into Flames, Locals Rush To Help (WATCH)

A festive evening in Odisha's Cuttack turned tragic when a scooter carrying firecrackers exploded in the Chauliaganj area on Monday around 7:30 p.m. The explosion left two men injured and caused panic among locals. The victims have been identified as Ramachandra Padhi (21) and Sampad Parida (30), both residents of Chauliaganj, according to a report in The Times of India.

Eyewitnesses said that the explosion happened suddenly near the Chauliaganj market, creating chaos as flames and smoke rose from the street. Locals immediately rushed to rescue the injured and called emergency services. Both victims were later taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment, the TOI report added.

How the explosion happened

Police said that the two men were carrying firecrackers on their scooter when a lit spark from nearby Diwali celebrations accidentally landed on their vehicle. The spark ignited the fireworks stored in the moped, triggering a strong explosion within seconds.

The CCTV footage from the area showed the scooter bursting into flames, forcing people nearby to run for safety. The blast also damaged the motorcycle and the shutter of a nearby shop.

Police begin investigation

The IIC of Chauliaganj Police Station, Chinteswar Munda, said the initial investigation points to unsafe handling of fireworks.“The victims were carrying fireworks in an unsafe way. A spark from another cracker seems to have started the fire,” he said.

Police have collected samples from the site and are checking whether the fireworks were licensed or locally made. The CCTV footage will help verify the exact cause of the blast.

Officials urge safe celebrations

Authorities have urged people not to carry fireworks on vehicles and to follow safety rules while celebrating festivals.

“Please handle fireworks responsibly. A small mistake can cause a big accident,” said a police official.

Residents of Chauliaganj said they are thankful that no one else was seriously hurt. The incident has reminded everyone about the need for safety during Diwali celebrations.