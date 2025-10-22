Prabhas Net Worth: Inside Actor's Luxe Lifestyle, Car Collection And More

Prabhas, a wealthy Telugu actor, stars in The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy. A Hyderabadi cinema family member, he is one of the highest-paid superstars. After Bahubali, his wealth doubled with some thrilling and big-ticket blockbusters.

It would be dishonest not to credit Prabhas for introducing the pan-India wave to the entertainment business with Bahubali (2015). He rose from Telugu darling to global stardom with the flicks listed below. He appears to have a natural talent for action, romance, and comedy. His next project is The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy.

Before Bahubali, Prabhas was well-known in the Telugu cinema business. He allegedly charges Rs 20 crore for every film. After S S Rajamouli's fantasy drama shattered box office records, his pay increased dramatically. According to certain media sources, he is currently asking for between Rs 100 and Rs 150 crore for every film. Before Bahubali, his net worth was estimated to be Rs 145 crore. It has nearly doubled in value over the years, reaching Rs 250 crore.

Prabhas, or Rebel Star, is the youngest child of cinema producer Uppalapati Surya Narayana Raju and his wife Siva Kumari. He is the nephew of Telugu actor Krishnam Raju. Prabhas, born into an affluent family, owns a Rs 60-crore home in Hyderabad and a Rs 10-crore property in Mumbai. He reportedly also has a flat in Italy. His properties also include an 84-acre home in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh.

Prabhas' garage contains some of the most exquisite Hot Wheels. His passion for cars led him to add a Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Range Rover, and a Jaguar XJ to his collection.

Prabhas had many films lined up, including:

The Raja Saab

Fauji

Spirit

Kalki 2898 AD Part 2

Salaar Part 2

A film with Lokesh Kanagaraj

A film with Prashanth Varma

Guest role in Kannappa movie

A new project with Mythri Movie Makers

He has also signed a Rs. 450 crore deal for three films with Hombale Films, the makers of KGF.