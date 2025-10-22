President Murmu Climbs 18 Holy Steps And Completes Ayyappa Darshan At Sabarimala

Pathanamthitta: President Droupadi Murmu undertook a sacred pilgrimage to Sabarimala on Wednesday, completing the Ayyappa darshan by ascending the 18 holy steps with the Irumudikettu. The visit marked a significant spiritual journey for the President, who observed all customary rituals associated with the pilgrimage.

Journey from Capital to Holy Shrine

The President, who arrived in Kerala's capital yesterday, departed from Raj Bhavan at approximately 7:30 AM today, heading to Thiruvananthapuram airport. From there, she traveled by helicopter to Pathanamthitta, leaving earlier than the originally scheduled time. The helicopter touched down at the Konni Pramadam Indoor Stadium around 9 AM, where she was accorded a ceremonial reception.

A high-level team led by Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan received the President at the Pramadam Indoor Stadium. The welcoming delegation included Anto Antony MP, K.U. Janeesh Kumar MLA, Pramod Narayan MLA, District Collector S. Prem Krishnan, and District Police Chief R. Anand. Following the reception, President Murmu proceeded to Pampa by road.

Upon reaching Pampa, the President took a holy dip in the sacred waters before preparing the Kettunira, adhering to the traditional customs of Sabarimala pilgrimage. She commenced her ascent to Sannidhanam around 11:30 AM, traveling in a police Force Gurkha vehicle under stringent security arrangements.

At Sannidhanam, President Murmu was received with a Purnakumbham by Tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru at the base of the holy flagpole, marking the beginning of the sacred darshan ritual. She then climbed the 18 holy steps with the Irumudikettu to complete the Ayyappa darshan.

Return Plans and Evening Schedule

Following the darshan, the President is scheduled to rest at the Sannidhanam guest house before returning to Thiruvananthapuram by night. She will later attend a dinner hosted by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Hotel Hyatt Regency.

In view of the President's visit, temporary restrictions were imposed on public darshan at Sabarimala to ensure security and smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.