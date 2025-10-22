US Waives H-1B Fee For Indians, But Student Caps May Affect Future Talent: GTRI

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): The Trump administration's decision to ease the controversial USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee has brought relief to thousands of Indian professionals and students already in the United States, but Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) warns that new restrictions on foreign student admissions could undermine the long-term flow of talent to America.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on October 21 clarified that existing visa holders and students already in the U.S. will not have to pay the hefty USD 100,000 fee announced earlier on September 19.

The exemption covers students moving from F-1 to H-1B status and professionals switching from intra-company L-1 visas to H-1B, providing relief to a large section of the Indian diaspora.

"This ensures continuity for thousands of Indian students and skilled professionals in the U.S., who can now transition to work visas without incurring exorbitant costs or leaving the country," the GTRI report said.

Student Caps Remain

Indians, who account for nearly 70 per cent of all H-1B visa holders and 27 per cent of international students in U.S. universities, stand to benefit the most from the exemption.

The revised rule also protects existing H-1B workers from retroactive fees and allows the Department of Homeland Security to waive costs in national interest cases.

However, the relief coincides with a new cap imposed on foreign student admissions, only 15 percent of total university intake, with a maximum of 5 percent from any single country.

"Trump's parallel cap on foreign students, only 15 per cent of total students can be from abroad, and no more than 5 per cent from one country makes it harder for Indians to study in the U.S. and later get work visas." noted GTRI report.

For India, which sends the largest cohort of foreign students to the U.S., this sharply narrows the entry funnel for future talent."The two measures pull in opposite directions -- one facilitates visa transitions for those already in the U.S., while the other tightens entry for new students," GTRI cautioned.

The think tank noted that frequent policy reversals under the Trump administration have created uncertainty for Indian IT firms and professionals planning long-term mobility.

"The volatility in U.S. immigration policy has become a greater concern than the fee itself," it added.

While the October 21 clarifications stabilize the situation for around 300,000 Indian professionals currently in the U.S., the combination of student caps and unpredictable rule changes could force India's aspiring workforce to rethink American education and career pathways. (ANI)

