Kerala Helipad Tarmac Sinks As President Droupadi Murmu Lands

In Kerala's Pramadam Stadium, a section of the helipad tarmac gave way as President Droupadi Murmu's helicopter landed. Quick action by police and fire personnel pushed the chopper out of the sunken area. No casualties were reported, but the incident caused a temporary security and logistical concern.

