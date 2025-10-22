Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kerala Helipad Tarmac Sinks As President Droupadi Murmu Lands


2025-10-22 05:00:54
In Kerala's Pramadam Stadium, a section of the helipad tarmac gave way as President Droupadi Murmu's helicopter landed. Quick action by police and fire personnel pushed the chopper out of the sunken area. No casualties were reported, but the incident caused a temporary security and logistical concern.

