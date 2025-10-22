Chitrangada Singh Hospitalised? Actor's Now-Deleted Photo Goes Viral

Chitrangda Singh posted a photo from the hospital on her Instagram account, raising concerns among followers. Though she eventually removed the story, she assured everyone that she is doing great.

Chitrangda Singh, the actress from Housefull 5, shared her rehabilitation journey with fans after being confined to the hospital. She posted a snapshot to her Instagram account showing herself lying on a hospital bed with a medical drip attached.

She captioned the photo, "Hopefully, I'll be back running like a rabbit soon!" However, she did not explain the reason for her hospitalisation. Take a peek at the now-deleted photo.

Chitrangda recently appeared in Housefull 5, which stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir. The film was directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Chitrangda Singh will appear with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the forthcoming flick Battle of Galwan. This is her first on-screen cooperation with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor. Apoorva Lakhia directed the film.

Chitrangda Singh has also appeared in streaming projects like as the anthology series 'Modern Love Mumbai' and the 2025 online series 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter', which stars Mithun Debnath, Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and others.