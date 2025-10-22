People Should Not Believe His Fake Claims: Jitan Ram Manjhi Slams Tejashwi Yadav Over Job Promises

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing him of misleading the people with unrealistic promises of job creation, and alleged that Tejashwi and the Mahagathbandhan leaders are making false claims ahead of elections to sway voters.

Speaking to IANS, Manjhi said,“Whether it's Tejashwi Yadav or anyone else, who is currently outside the government and shows no indication of joining it anytime soon, they can make many claims. You may have heard them say that they will provide jobs in every household.”

“They are misleading people and making false claims. The people of Bihar understand their tactics. Nitish Kumar is doing everything for the betterment of Bihar because he is capable of it. These people are not capable of doing anything, they just spread fake claims. People should not believe them,” he added.

Backing Manjhi's remarks, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also criticised Tejashwi Yadav's promises.

“These people only make tall claims. Earlier, they said they would provide government jobs to 2.7 crore people. But for 15 years, their father and mother looted Bihar. The people of Bihar have seen it. Their entire family couldn't even provide government jobs to 1 lakh people, and everyone in Bihar knows this,” Choudhary said, referring to the RJD's rule under Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi.

The comments came in response to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's press conference held at his Polo Road residence on Wednesday, where he made two significant announcements ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

He stated,“The people of Bihar have made up their minds for change. They are troubled by poverty, inflation, and unemployment. The promises we made earlier were copied by the Nitish government. Today, we are making two major announcements for the people of Bihar, which will be implemented as soon as the Mahagathbandhan government is formed. What Tejashwi Yadav says, he delivers. Because during our 17-month tenure, we fulfilled the promises we made during the last election.”