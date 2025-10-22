'Bigg Boss 15' Fame Rajiv Adatia Calls The Birth Of Parineeti Chopra's Baby Boy A 'Divine Sign'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Rajiv Adatia, known for his appearance on“Bigg Boss 15,” has shared his delight over the birth of Parineeti Chopra's baby boy.

In his latest post on Instagram, he described the arrival, just days before the actress' birthday, as a“divine sign.” Today, on Parineeti's 37th birthday, Rajiv penned a heartwarming note for the actress. Sharing their series of photos, he wrote,“Happy Happy Birthday to one of the sweetest, most genuine and down-to-earth souls I know my dearest @parineetichopra You've always been such a light, Pari so full of love, laughter, compassion, and that beautiful energy that uplifts everyone around you. You're the same whether you're in front of the camera or sitting quietly with friends real, humble, and so pure-hearted.”

Rajiv Adatia added,“Not only are you an incredible friend, but truly one of the kindest people I've ever known. You listen, you care, you love deeply and that's such a rare quality in this world. No show, no ego, no pretence just you, simple, sincere, and full of heart. And God truly knew your heart, and that's why He blessed you with the most precious gift of all your baby just two days before your birthday What a divine sign, what a blessing! You're going to be the most wonderful mother. I can't wait to see the little one!!.”

“May this birthday be extra special, filled with joy, peace, laughter, and those little baby giggles that will make your world even brighter. You deserve nothing less than all the happiness in the world. Love you always, Forever proud of the woman you are and the beautiful journey ahead of you. Right enough of the emotional talk where is our Pineapple and Jalapeno Pizza!! Happy Birthday once Again! Big Hugs!! @parineetichopra.”

Parineeti Chopra's mother, Reena Chopra, and brother, Shivang Chopra, also shared heartfelt notes, expressing their love and pride.