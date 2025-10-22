403
Vale's Quiet Comeback: A Record Quarter And What It Signals Beyond Brazil
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vale just delivered its strongest iron-ore quarter since 2018. From July to September 2025, the company produced 94.4 million tons of ore, up 4% year on year, and sold 86.0 million tons.
Crucially, it earned better prices on what it sold: fines averaged $94.40 per ton as buyers paid more for higher-quality material.
Not everything rose-pellet output fell 23% to 8.0 million tons and pellet prices eased to $130.80 per ton-but the mix still tilted toward profitability. The story behind the headline is about a company that has been quietly rebuilding the backbone of its operations.
Vale's flagship S11D mine in the Amazon-adjacent Northern System hit a fresh record, while upgrades and ramp-ups at Brucutu, Capanema, and the VGR1 project reduced bottlenecks elsewhere.
The company also rebalanced what it sells, channeling more pellet feed into fines to capture stronger premiums. A temporary maintenance stop at the São Luís pellet plant and an inventory build-largely cargoes in transit tied to more concentrated products headed to China-shaped the quarter's logistics.
There is a second story too: base metals. Copper output rose 6% to 90.8 thousand tons on steadier runs at Salobo and more feed from Voisey's Bay and Sudbury.
Nickel was broadly flat at 46.8 thousand tons; a record month at the Long Harbour refinery offset maintenance at Copper Cliff, and a second furnace at Onça Puma came online late September, laying groundwork for higher volumes.
Why this matters to readers outside Brazil is simple. Vale is one of the world's gatekeepers for high-grade iron ore-the stuff steelmakers prefer when they need to cut energy use and emissions.
When Vale runs well, it supports steadier global steel supply and can temper price spikes that drive costs for everything from cars to wind-turbine towers. Stronger product premiums also hint at a market that is rewarding cleaner, higher-quality inputs.
Management says iron ore, copper, and nickel are tracking toward the top end of 2025 guidance. Investors and industrial buyers will watch the October 30 results for what comes next: how demand from China holds, whether pellet premiums recover, and how far Vale can push its high-grade strategy into 2026.
