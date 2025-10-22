Brazil's Real Steadies Near 5.39 Per Dollar As Brasília Readies Fiscal Fix And Global Dollar Softens

403
Brazil's Real Steadies Near 5.39 Per Dollar As Brasília Readies Fiscal Fix And Global Dollar Softens
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian real hovered around 5.38–5.39 per dollar on Wednesday morning, a steady open after the spot market closed Tuesday at 5.3906.
Global dynamics turned slightly more supportive overnight as the U.S. Dollar Index eased and gold rebounded from Tuesday's sharp sell-off, calming risk sentiment across emerging markets.
At home, attention remains on how the government will replace the failed MP 1.303 tax measure and unlock the 2026 budget-guidelines vote now expected in November.
Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said the Finance Ministry will present a package that mixes spending cuts and new revenues with an estimated fiscal impact“above R$20 billion ($3.77 billion).”
Credible specifics would help narrow Brazil 's risk premium; protracted wrangling would likely keep the currency capped.
Abroad, the yen steadied following the installation of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and fresh talk of a large stimulus package, which nudged the dollar index lower in Asian hours.
Why Brazil's Currency Still Trades Sideways
The snapback in gold after its biggest one-day fall since 2020 also trimmed haven demand for the dollar and reduced cross-asset volatility that spilled into currencies earlier in the week.
Positioning remains two-way. Brazil risk proxies were active on Tuesday, with heavy turnover in onshore dollar futures and brisk trading in Brazil-focused equities abroad.
Elevated volumes fit a market defending a well-worn USD/BRL range while it waits for a policy catalyst. Technically, USD/BRL is consolidating. On a four-hour chart, momentum is soft-RSI in the low-40s and a slightly negative MACD-while Bollinger Bands have flattened.
Immediate support clusters around 5.35–5.36; resistance sits near 5.40–5.42 and then 5.45. The daily chart shows a broader corridor near 5.37–5.45. In plain terms: sideways trading persists unless Brasília delivers firm numbers or the global dollar trend shifts.
Why this matters: the next move in the real hinges on two simple variables you can track-Brazil's fiscal package (size, timing, credibility) and the global dollar narrative tied to upcoming U.S. data and central-bank signals.
Clear fiscal math alongside a softer dollar would favor BRL strength; delays in Congress or a renewed dollar bid would likely push the pair back toward the top of the range.
