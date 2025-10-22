403
Colombian Peso Holds Its Line As Stocks Catch Their Breath
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Colombian peso is steady near 3,887 per dollar on Wednesday morning, a quiet start that follows a choppy but ultimately inconclusive Tuesday.
The U.S. dollar index eased a touch overnight, taking some pressure off emerging-market currencies, and that was enough for the peso to defend the rebound it staged from the mid-3,850s earlier in the week.
This is a market in a box. On the four-hour chart, momentum has turned up and price is testing the 3,88–3,89 area; on the daily chart, rallies keep stalling into 3,90–3,92 where heavier trend resistance sits, while 3,85–3,86 has become first support.
Unless the dollar makes a decisive move, traders are preparing for another session of range-trading rather than a trend day. Local equities reflect the same mood music.
The MSCI Colcap slipped 0.47% on Tuesday to 1,888.6 after several sessions pushing the upper band. The daily trend from July remains constructive, but intraday momentum has cooled-classic consolidation after a grind higher.
The story behind the story is about how Colombia trades in the global slipstream. For investors abroad, three forces matter most.
First, carry: local interest rates are still high in real terms, which supports the peso-right up until global risk sentiment turns.
Second, liquidity and concentration: Colombia 's equity market is shallow and dominated by a handful of large names in energy, finance, and utilities, so swings can look outsized when foreign flows come or go.
Third, politics and policy: headlines around Bogotá 's relations with Washington, the fiscal stance, and the central bank's tone can change the risk premium quickly, even when hard data move slowly.
What to watch from here: the central bank's guidance ahead of its late-October meeting; any shift in rhetoric on trade and bilateral ties; oil's direction given the market's energy weight; and the next leg in the dollar index.
The base case is a holding pattern-USD/COP contained between 3,85 and 3,92 and the Colcap orbiting recent closes-until one of those catalysts breaks the spell.
