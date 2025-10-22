403
Argentina's Dollar Band Holds, But Pressure Builds Beneath The Surface
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina woke up with the wholesale peso pinned near 1,490 per dollar-again testing the ceiling of the official trading band-while the Dollar Index sat in the high-98s.
A softer global dollar should help. It hasn't. Local demand for cover ahead of the October 26 vote is doing most of the talking. The market's split view shows in the parallel rates.
The“blue” dollar traded near 1,540-a gap of roughly 3–4 percent over the official rate, unusually narrow by Argentine standards. But market-based dollars tell a different story: the MEP hovered around 1,592 and the CCL near 1,608, premiums of roughly 7–8 percent.
That mix-tight street gap, wider financial gap-signals a market held steady day to day by active management while money with options still pays up for protection.
Behind the scenes, volumes were lively. Spot turnover was about $718 million yesterday as the central bank was reported selling around $45 million to defend the band top, with heavy futures activity alongside.
The message is plain: the framework still works, but it isn't coasting. Equities edged higher. The S&P Merval closed at 2,002,848, up about 1.2 percent, and started today steady.
Leaders included Aluar, Grupo Supervielle, Banco Macro, BBVA Banco Francés and Loma Negra. Laggards were Central Puerto, Transener, Transportadora de Gas del Norte, Telecom Argentina and Edenor.
Abroad, the Global X Argentina ETF has seen steady interest over the year, though no fresh flow impulse is obvious this morning. Technical clues rhyme with the fundamentals.
On the four-hour USD/ARS chart, price is walking the upper Bollinger band with overbought momentum-perfect for repeated taps of the ceiling and jagged intraday pullbacks.
The daily setup (RSI mid-60s, strengthening MACD) keeps upside pressure intact but headline-sensitive. For stocks, the Merval daily trend is improving toward a resistance zone around 2.03–2.06 million: a break unlocks August territory; a failure keeps range-trading into the vote.
The story behind the story: Argentina's band, interventions and supportive rhetoric suppress visible panic, but the MEP/CCL premiums reveal unresolved pressure.
Unless post-election policy provides a credible path to ease dollar demand, the default path is more management-or a regime adjustment-rather than spontaneous stabilization.
