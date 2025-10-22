403
Brazil's Financial Morning Call For October 22, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's financial markets open today under mixed global signals, with Vale's record Q3 iron-ore production of 94.4 million tons-its strongest since 2018-driving commodity optimism.
Meanwhile, Petrobras' new license for a single exploratory well in the Equatorial Margin off Amapá tests Guyana-like reserves, supporting Brazil's 16.8 billion-barrel supply and R$325 billion in fiscal transfers.
The STF First Panel's deliberation on seven defendants in a 2022 disinformation case, with Justice Fux emphasizing“concrete participation” over ideas, may set a precedent for online speech versus election sabotage, potentially bolstering investor trust in institutional stability.
October's net outflow persists at R$5.4 billion amid U.S. tariff risks, despite a R$1.3 billion single-day inflow to B3 on October 16.
A fiscal package-combining spending cuts and tax reforms for over R$20 billion impact-aims to unlock the 2026 budget vote, easing uncertainty.
Record 2025 tax revenues face a R$30.2 billion primary deficit (within fiscal tolerance), but a 77.5% GDP debt ratio and Selic at 15% pressure growth.
Today's agenda features Brazil's foreign exchange flows at 1:30 PM BRT, alongside key global events like UK inflation data (2:00 AM BRT) and U.S. crude oil inventories (10:30 AM BRT), which will influence dollar strength, oil prices, and B3 inflows, testing Brazil's carry trade appeal.
Economic Agenda for October 22, 2025
Brazil (10th Largest Economy, Nominal GDP: ~$2.125 trillion)
United States (Largest Economy, Nominal GDP: ~$30.50 trillion)
Europe (Collective GDP of Key Economies: Germany, UK, France, etc.)
United Kingdom (GBP)
South Africa (ZAR)
Japan (JPY)
Australia (AUD)
South Korea (KRW)
Why These Events Matter: UK CPI data (2:00 AM BRT) shapes BoE policy, with softer prints easing GBP and global yields, critical for Brazil's fiscal package reception and USD/BRL (~5.39). U.S. crude inventories (10:30 AM BRT) test Brent (~$61), influencing Petrobras' Equatorial bet and energy exports.
Brazil's FX flows (1:30 PM BRT) gauge foreign appetite amid STF ruling and Vale's strength, while ECB speeches (8:25–11:00 AM BRT) guide euro dynamics, affecting steel/soy outflows.
South African CPI (early AM), Japanese investment flows (7:50 PM BRT), and Australian/South Korean data (8:30–9:00 PM BRT) signal EM and commodity resilience, impacting B3 inflows and carry trades. Domestic fiscal signals and STF outcomes test Brazil's credibility amid October outflows.
Brazil's Markets Yesterday
Brazil's Ibovespa slipped 0.29% to 144,085.15 on October 21, 2025, as investors awaited Vale's Q3 report-later revealing 94.4 million tons of iron-ore production-and trimmed heavyweights amid fiscal delays.
Trading volume was subdued at R$15.7 billion ($2.96 billion), with the dollar firming to R$5.3906 on greenback demand.
Brasília's signal of a spending-cut and tax-rework package (>R$20B impact) delayed the budget-guidelines vote, heightening 2026 target uncertainty but offering relief potential.
Top gainers: Vamos (VAMO3) +6.90% on Q3 net revenue of R$1.529 billion (+25% YoY), rentals at R$1.037 billion signaling logistics/agribusiness strength; Embraer (EMBR3) +5.12% on record backlog and 62 Q3 deliveries; Raízen (RAIZ4) +4.35%; Cosan (CSAN3) +2.74%; Braskem (BRKM5) +2.52%.
Decliners: Brava Energia (BRAV3) -5.84% on management shakeup; Grupo Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3) -3.24%; B3 (B3SA3) -2.61%.
U.S. Markets Yesterday
U.S. stocks mixed, with Dow Jones up 0.5% (+218.16) to a record 46,924.74 on 3M, Coca-Cola, GM earnings; S&P 500 flat at 6,735.35; Nasdaq down 0.2% (-36.88) to 22,953.67; Russell 2000 off 0.5% to 2,487.69.
Consumer discretionary and industrials led; utilities lagged. 10-year Treasury yield eased to 3.98% YTD low. Dollar index rose 0.4%, pressuring commodities. Earnings focus: upbeat industrials contrasted soft tech, constraining gains.
Mexico's Market Yesterday
Mexico's S&P/BMV IPC fell 1.46% to 60,773.78, testing support at 60,400–60,600 amid softer dollar but metals volatility hitting miners like Industrias Peñoles.
Peso near 18.41, range 18.30–18.60; banks outperformed commodities. Break above 61,200–61,500 needed for stability.
Argentina's Market Yesterday
Argentina's S&P Merval rose 1.2% to 2,002,848, steady into vote; leaders Aluar, Grupo Supervielle, Banco Macro; laggards Central Puerto, Transener.
Official peso ~1,490, blue ~1,540 (3–4% gap); MEP ~1,592 (7%), CCL ~1,608 (8%). Range 1,490 ceiling defended via $45M CB sales; post-October 26 risks build on policy credibility.
Colombia's Market Yesterday
Colombia's COLCAP dipped 0.47% to 1,888.6, consolidating after gains. Peso steady ~3,887, range 3,850–3,920; support 3,850–3,860, resistance 3,900–3,920. Oil direction and high real rates (Banxico 7.50% analog) key; late-October CB meeting looms.
Read more
Chile's S&P IPSA fell 0.5% to 9,114.74 on lithium/retail drag and profit-taking. Peso ~953, range 948–960; copper resilience offsets soft dollar. CB reference aligns spot; commodity headlines amplify IPSA via miners.
Commodities
Brazilian Real
The real steadied near R$5.39 on October 21, 2025, trading 5.38–5.39, closing at 5.3906, consolidating amid Brasília's fiscal package prep (>R$20B impact) and global dollar ease from yen stimulus talk.
USD/BRL range 5.37–5.45; support 5.35–5.36, resistance 5.40–5.42. RSI low-40s, flat Bollinger; fiscal credibility to drive break, with delays capping gains.
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin steadied near $108,000 on October 21, 2025, after a jittery session, buoyed by U.S. spot ETF net inflows flipping positive; Ethereum ~$3,850; Solana ~$184 (capped <200); XRP ~$2.40 (2.40–2.55 coil).
Smaller: AI-themed COAI +44%; K, TAO slid. Liquidity rules via ETF/CME flows; BTC support 107,000–105,000, resistance 109,000–110,000.
Companies and Market
Industry Outlook
Global dollar softness and fiscal package signals draw selective inflows if 2026 targets firm post-R$30.2B deficit, echoing B3's R$1.3B single-day buy.
Vale's Q3 iron-ore record (94.4MT, +4% YoY; sales 86MT at $94.40/ton) and copper +6% to 90.8KT signal high-grade premium capture, supporting steel stability beyond Brazil; RS R$7B AI/chips pivot adds tech volatility.
U.S. oil data (10:30 AM BRT) shapes Petrobras' Equatorial test; STF speech ruling tests institutional draw for yields. Ambipar's crash (-20%
Key Developments
Vale Q3 Record: Iron-ore output 94.4MT (+4% YoY, strongest since 2018), sales 86MT; copper +6% to 90.8KT, nickel flat 46.8KT; tracking 2025 guidance top-end amid China demand, pellet recovery. Shares eyed for October 30 earnings; signals cleaner inputs rewarding steelmakers globally.
Petrobras Equatorial License: Approved for single test well 175km off Amapá, five-month exploration for Guyana reserves; spill upgrades, fauna center added post-2023 denial. Extends 3–4M bpd output, R$325B fiscal; env groups challenge, but unlocks 2030s exports/jobs if viable.
Vamos Q3 Surge: Net revenue R$1.529B (+25% YoY), rentals record R$1.037B on utilization/readjustments; used sales R$392.3M, Industrial R$99.5M. Affirms 2025 EBITDA R$3.5–3.9B, leverage 3.1–3.4x; proxies logistics/agri confidence amid high rates.
Ambipar Crash: Shares -20%
Fiscal Package Pending: >R$20B spending cuts/tax revamp to replace expired IOF, unlock November budget vote; Haddad eyes credibility to trim risk premium, anchor real/borrowing.
STF Disinformation Case: First Panel nears verdict on seven (ex-military, agent) in 2022 "nucleus"; Fux: ideas ≠ crimes sans participation, WhatsApp weight questioned; acquittals likely set free speech bar high, guide digital vs. sabotage precedents.
Read more
Foreign Inflows to B3: R$5.4B October net outflow persists on tariffs, but fiscal fix could reverse; shelved R$14.8B tax measure lingers as premium.
Fiscal 2025 Gap: Record taxes vs. R$30.2B deficit (in R$31B band), R$9.6T debt (77.5% GDP) strains infra amid 32.2% spend.
RS Chips/AI Pivot: R$7B OSAT plant (R$1B, 2027), R$3B data center; BRDE R$50M for 2025–26.
Lula Court Pick: Jorge Messias for STF, shaping long-term corruption/election rules.
