NDA Enters Elections Without Vision, Only To Abuse Me And My Party: Tejashwi Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 22 (IANS) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that everything his party does is well-planned and based on research and expert advice. He further accused the NDA of contesting elections without any vision, focussing only on abusing him and his party.

Speaking to IANS, Tejashwi Yadav said,“Everything we do is planned. We never speak without study or expert advice. But what is their (NDA's) vision? They enter elections without any road map - only to abuse Tejashwi and his party. Bihar can't be run like this anymore. The government never talks about how to end unemployment, stop migration, eradicate poverty, or reduce inflation. But we are addressing these issues. We have a vision and will deliver results through action.”

He emphasised that his party has both the will and the vision to bring about real change.

“We are sharing our vision clearly. When the issue of vacant teacher posts came up, Sushil Modi said it was impossible to fill them. When we talked about job creation, the Chief Minister dismissed it as unrealistic. But in just 17 months, we created 5 lakh jobs, completed all pending recruitments, and filled all 4 lakh vacant teaching posts. We don't need to prove anything - we've done it,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

Tejashwi Yadav also talked about his two major announcements, calling them“historic.”

“There are two major announcements, and these are historic. The exploitation faced by our JEEViKA didis under the Nitish Kumar-BJP government has been extreme - official intimidation, unpaid work, and consistent injustice. When we met them, they said, 'Tejashwi, we trust you. Please do something.' Today, we have decided that Community Mobilisers will be made permanent and given Rs 30,000 per month. Also, JEEViKA didis who have taken loans will not have to pay any interest,” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav added that contract workers would also be made permanent if his party, the RJD, comes to power in Bihar.

“If we return to power, we will regularise all contract workers. These two announcements are significant steps,” he stated.