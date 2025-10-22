CNN Invites APO Group Founder Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard To Attend Inaugural“Global Perspectives: Africa” Summit In London

APO Group ( ), the leading pan-African communications and news distribution consultancy, is honoured to confirm that its Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard ( ), has been invited to participate in the inaugural Global Perspectives: Africa's Role in a Changing World summit - an invitation-only gathering of global leaders and influencers hosted by CNN International on 3 November 2025 in London, UK.

Launched in July 2025, Global Perspectives is CNN's new events franchise designed to bring its journalism and editorial insight to live audiences. The first edition, focused on Africa, aims to convene world leaders, innovators and decision-makers to explore how the continent's economy, demographics, resources and strategic role are reshaping global dynamics.

Confirmed speakers for the summit include Tony Elumelu, Chairperson of United Bank for Africa; Ralph Mupita, Group President and CEO of MTN Group; Nonkululeko Nyembezi, Chairman of Standard Bank Group; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman&CEO of DP World; and Mark Suzman, CEO and Board Member of the Gates Foundation, alongside other leaders spanning government, finance, business, and technology sectors.

Opening remarks will be delivered by Sir Mark Thompson, CNN's Chairman&CEO, and the panels will be moderated by leading CNN journalists including Christiane Amanpour, Richard Quest, Zain Asher, Jim Sciutto, Eleni Giokos, and Larry Madowo.

Attendance is by invitation only. Global Perspectives will act as a platform for news-making interviews, high-level discussions, and off-the-record exchanges, while also enabling relationships and strategic partnerships among attendees.

Named among the Top 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023 and 2024, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard serves in multiple senior advisory capacities across key sectors. He is a Senior Advisory Board Member at the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business; Strategic Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer of the Royal African Society (United Kingdom) and to the European Union – Africa Chamber of Commerce (EUACC); and Special Advisor to the President of Rugby Africa. He is also an Advisory Board Member at the Africa Energy Chamber (AEC), the Critical Minerals Africa Group (CMAG), the World Football Summit (WFS), and the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Africa. Additionally, he serves as a Member of the Africa Tech Festival / AfricaCom Leadership Council, a Member of the Pan-Africa Ubuntu Circle of The ONE Campaign, and an International Committee Member at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

“I am delighted to have been invited by CNN to participate in Global Perspectives: Africa's Role in a Changing World,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group.“It is a privilege to contribute to such an essential discussion about Africa's growing global influence and to exchange ideas with some of the most respected voices shaping the future.”

Nicolas's participation in Global Perspectives underscores his continued commitment to elevating Africa's voice in the global discourse and fostering inclusive, sustainable growth across the continent.

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group ( ) is the leading award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. Renowned for our deep-rooted African expertise and expansive global perspective, we specialise in elevating the reputation and brand equity of private and public organisations across Africa. As a trusted partner, our mission is to harness the power of media, crafting bespoke strategies that drive tangible, measurable impact both on the continent and globally.

Our commitment to excellence and innovation has been recognised with multiple prestigious awards, including a PRovoke Media Global SABRE Award and multiple PRovoke Media Africa SABRE Awards. In 2023, we were named the Leading Public Relations Firm Africa and the Leading Pan-African Communications Consultancy Africa in the World Business Outlook Awards, and the Best Public Relations and Media Consultancy Agency of the Year South Africa in 2024 and again in 2025 in the same awards. In 2025, Brands Review Magazine acknowledged us as the Leading Communications Consultancy in Africa for the second consecutive year. They also named us the Best PR Agency and the Leading Press Release Distribution Platform in Africa in 2024. Additionally, in 2025, we were honoured with the Gold distinction for Best PR Campaign and Bronze in the Special Event category at the Davos Communications Awards.

APO Group's esteemed clientele, which includes global giants such as Emirates, Canon, Nestlé, Western Union, the UNDP, Network International, African Energy Chamber, Mercy Ships, Marriott, Africa's Business Heroes, and Liquid Intelligent Technologies, reflects our unparalleled ability to navigate the complex African media landscape. With a multicultural team across Africa, we offer unmatched, truly pan-African insights, expertise, and reach across the continent. APO Group is dedicated to reshaping narratives about Africa, challenging stereotypes, and bringing inspiring African stories to global audiences, with our expertise in developing and supporting public relations campaigns worldwide uniquely positioning us to amplify brand messaging, enhance reputations, and connect effectively with target audiences.