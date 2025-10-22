403
Trump Doubts Ukraine’s Victory in War with Russia
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has expressed skepticism about Ukraine's ability to win its ongoing war with Russia.
During a press conference at the White House on Monday, he stated, “They could still win it. I don’t think they will, but they could still win it,” when asked to clarify his views on the situation.
Trump added, "I said they could win. Anything could happen. You know, war is a very strange thing. A lot of bad things happen. A lot of good things happen."
Regarding the reported Russian attacks on civilian areas in Ukraine, Trump commented that the majority of those killed were soldiers.
He also suggested that roughly 5,000 to 7,000 military personnel from both sides are dying each week in the ongoing conflict.
In a statement made last month, Trump had suggested that Ukraine might eventually be able to reclaim all the territory it has lost to Russia over the past three years of war.
Following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, Trump reiterated his belief that Ukraine would ultimately lose some of its “property” to Russia as a result of the prolonged conflict.
While Kiev has consistently rejected the idea of giving up any territory, Moscow has placed the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the newly annexed Russian regions as one of the critical points for reaching a long-term peace agreement.
