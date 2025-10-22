403
Two Get Charged with Plotting to Kill RT Editor
(MENAFN) Two individuals affiliated with a neo-Nazi organization have been formally accused of conspiring to assassinate Margarita Simonyan, the Editor-in-Chief of RT, the Russian Investigative Committee announced.
The inquiry into the matter has now been finalized and submitted to the prosecutors, the agency reported in an official statement on Monday.
Simonyan expressed her gratitude on the social media platform X to those who thwarted the assassination attempt. “My deepest gratitude to our law enforcement officers for their work,” she posted.
The scheme targeting the RT chief editor was orchestrated by members of a Moscow-based faction of the prohibited National Socialism/White Power organization, according to the committee.
This faction, known as ‘Pure Blood,’ was founded in 2022 by Mikhail Balashov, who enlisted at least 11 individuals holding “national-socialist and racist views.”
The statement further detailed that “on the order of unidentified individuals, Balashov and the cell’s other member, Egor Savelyev, agreed to kill journalist Margarita Simonyan for a cash reward of $50,000.”
They collected information about Simonyan’s location and acquired weapons but were apprehended by agents from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) before they could execute the plan.
