Asphalt Shingles Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Development Factors, Current And Future Trends Till 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Much Is The Asphalt Shingles Market Worth?In the past few years, the size of the asphalt shingles market has been increasing consistently. The market, which was valued at $7.22 billion in 2024, is projected to be worth $7.45 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to factors such as a surge in housing construction, patterns of suburbanization, the product's durability and cost-effectiveness, and an increase in renovation and replacement activities.

Predictions suggest stable expansion for the asphalt shingles market in the coming years. The market is projected to rise to $8.83 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. Factors like sustainable and eco-friendly building methods, extreme weather occurrences, residential and commercial construction, and solar-compatible shingles contribute to this growth during the forecast period. The period will also witness trends like technological innovation, cool roofing, designer architectural shingles, and intelligent roofing.

What Are The Factors Driving The Asphalt Shingles Market?

The rise in construction activities is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the asphalt shingles market. In the realm of construction, where buildings or infrastructure are assembled, asphalt shingles are a popular choice for roofing, adding unique appearances, textures, and qualities. For instance, a report by Atradius Collections, a renowned commercial debt collection agency based in the Netherlands, published in November 2023, predicted a 3.2% increase in global construction output in 2023. However, growth in residential construction is expected to be more modest, with only a 1.1% increase in 2023 and a 0.6% increase in 2024. Therefore, the surge in construction activities is a key driver of the asphalt shingles market's expanding growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The Asphalt Shingles Market?

Major players in the Asphalt Shingles include:

. Sika AG

. Owens Corning Inc.

. Carlisle Companies Inc.

. Wienerberger AG

. Soprema Group

. Mueller Inc.

. Johns Manville Corporation

. BMI Group

. Braas Monier Building Group SA

. Certain Teed Corporation

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Asphalt Shingles Market?

Key firms in the asphalt shingles sector are introducing innovative products like laminated shingles to cater to the needs of their clients. Architectural shingles, also referred to as laminated or dimensional shingles, are a form of construction material aimed at bolstering the aesthetic appeal and durability of buildings compared to the traditional three-tab asphalt shingles. For illustration, Atlas Roofing Corporation, a company specializing in building material manufacturing based in the US, unveiled Pinnacle, a new line of architectural shingles in March 2023. These shingles are engineered to repel solar radiation off the roof, therefore reducing heat conduction into the home. Consequently, this reflective quality cuts down on cooling needs and boosts the overall energy efficiency of the dwelling. Pinnacle Sun shingles prove particularly helpful in areas where cooling is a necessity all year round, offering cool-roofing solutions that aid in reducing indoor air temperatures.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Asphalt Shingles Market Share?

The asphalt shingles market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Dimensional Shingles, High-Performance Laminated Shingles, Three-Tab Shingles

2) By Composition: Organic Asphalt Shingles, Fiberglass Asphalt Shingles

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Dimensional Shingles: Architectural Shingles, Premium Laminated Shingles

2) By High-Performance Laminated Shingles: Impact-Resistant Shingles, Energy-Efficient Shingles

3) By Three-Tab Shingles: Standard Three-Tab Shingles, Lightweight Three-Tab Shingles

What Are The Regional Trends In The Asphalt Shingles Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the asphalt shingles market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the swiftest growth in the upcoming forecast period. The market report for asphalt shingles encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

